Marvel Fans are Convinced Avengers: Secret Wars is Resetting the MCU for 1 Big Reason

The impending Avengers: Secret Wars is set to bring the Multiverse Saga to a close, but some Marvel fans think it may have a more profound effect on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The build-up for the end of the MCU’s Phase 6 is well underway, with hype surrounding the December 2026 release of Avengers: Doomsday already reaching impressive levels. The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring back several Marvel heroes from across the Multiverse, all setting up an epic finale in the form of Avengers: Secret Wars before the franchise embarks upon its next major narrative arc, widely believed to be the Mutant Saga.

Many fans have taken to Reddit to share their ideas about how Secret Wars‘ story will shape the MCU’s future, and the consensus is that the movie will reboot the franchise. Their evidence for this theory is surprising, though, as it involves the as-yet unseen Doctor Doom, and Marvel’s choice to cast Robert Downey Jr. in the role. Several users attribute Downey Jr.’s age as an indicator that he will not play the iconic Marvel villain over an extended period, and that the story will instead lead to an MCU reboot and a major recast of the franchise’s characters.

Why Fans’ Reset Theory Makes Perfect Sense For The MCU

Although such a major overhaul of a beloved franchise might seem drastic, there is a good reason that so many fans seem convinced a reset is imminent. The theory makes a lot of sense, as it would address many criticisms of the franchise and also afford Marvel a chance to make further use of fan favorite characters. Recasting the Avengers as part of a Multiverse reboot could see dead or retired characters return, as well as introduce younger versions of characters such as Doctor Doom, for whom Robert Downey Jr. is considered too old by some fans.

On the one hand, such a massive reset seems an overcorrection if pursued simply to recast a few roles. However, looking closer at the most prevalent critiques of the MCU over the course of its Multiverse Saga, the idea starts to seem more promising. The introduction of the Multiverse has delivered plenty of opportunities for fan service, but at the cost of wider narrative integrity. Introducing countless variants of characters and an endless string of alternate realities lowers the stakes considerably, and it isn’t at all sustainable over the franchise’s long-term future.

The choice to bring back Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom is a perfect example of how the Multiverse Saga could deliver one last piece of major fan service before a complete reset. After his iconic turn as Iron Man in the MCU, seeing the actor back as a major villain will be eye-catching, but it doesn’t seem plausible that he’ll return beyond the Multiverse Saga. The more the reboot theory is considered, the more likely it seems, as it appears to be the most logical way forward for the MCU to recapture fans’ excitement over its next major narrative arc.

