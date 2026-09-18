MCU Phase 7 Saga Will Reportedly Include 9 Movies, & Fans Already Have Guesses

Avengers: Doomsday is almost upon us, and it will be the end of the Marvel multiverse (and the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Multiverse Saga”) as we know it. After a war over the remnants of reality is fought in Avengers: Secret Wars, there will be a whole new, rebooted MCU franchise to explore in Phase Seven.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios officially began the rollout for the next era of the MCU during San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The first of a new slate of films was revealed, which will begin hitting theaters in 2028. But, according to a new report, what we learned from Marvel at SDCC and D23 Expo was only the tip of the iceberg. The MCU apparently has very big plans for Phase Seven.

How Many Movies Will There Be In MCU Phase 7?

Jesse Grant via Marvel Studios/Disney

Marvel scooper James Mack posted a flurry of tweets with some hot MCU tea that was piping hot. One of the biggest claims Mack made was that “I was told that the Phase 1 (Phase 7) slate of the MCU’s next saga will currently consist of 9 movies in total, with 1 being an Avengers event.” He also gave a more detailed breakdown of what kind of films we’ll be getting in Phase Seven: “5 solo films and 4 team-up films.”

So far, we know about three films that have been announced for the next phase of the MCU, following Avengers: Secret Wars. Those films would be the confirmed 2028 slate, which includes the X-Men reboot being filmed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier; the Ghost Rider reboot with Ryan Gosling (being directed by Deadpool and Wolverine‘s Shawn Levy); and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther III.

That’s another six films that are left on the docket, with the early assumption that Marvel Studios will keep the pace of releasing three films a year. That means Phase Seven would run from 2028 – 2030, and so far we have no clear indication of what Phase Eight would be. That leads into larger questions, like: will Marvel Studios invest in a long story arc like the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas, or will the studio aim to do smaller story arcs that perhaps only last for one phase? Given the widespread range of character types we’ll soon see, maybe “arcs” will be outdated compared to solo franchises and crossover event films.

MCU Fans Guess Which Films We’ll See in Phase Seven

Marvel Studios

Now that we’re hearing that MCU Phase Seven will consist of nine films, fans are speculating about which films we’ll see in the slate. Here are the three confirmed films (and three other confirmed release dates) that we know so far:

MCU X-Men Reboot May 5, 2028 Ghost Rider July 28, 2028 Black Panther III December 15, 2028 ???? May 4, 2029 ???? July 13, 2029 ???? November 9, 2029

Now, here are some of the popular guesses that Marvel fans are coming up with:

SOLO FILMS TEAM-UP FILMS Spider-Man 5 Avengers 7 (or reboot) Nova Champions/Young Avengers Doctor Strange 3 Fantastic Four 2 Scarlet Witch Midnight Sons Shang-Chi 2 X-Force (or other X-Team spinoff)

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day making over $2 billion and becoming the highest-grossing domestic film of all time, It’s a no-brainer that Sony and Marvel Studios will greenlight Spider-Man 5 as soon as Tom Holland and Co. are ready to jump back in. The Fantastic Four are rumored to be big parts of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and their debut film did moderately well, so building on that franchise seems like a priority as well.

marvel studios

Nova, Doctor Strange 3, and Shang-Chi 2 are all solo character films that have been floating around as possibilities since The Multiverse Saga first began. The same goes for the Champions/Young Avengers project, which the franchise has been seeding for years now. Scarlet Witch, Midnight Sons (a team-up of Ghost Rider and other supernatural Marvel characters), and X-Force (an X-Men hit squad/military unit) are all newer rumors that have popped up in the last year, as production on Doomsday and Secret Wars has been happening, and the plans beyond them have started to come to light.

Which MCU movies do you think we’re getting in Phase Seven? Let us know in the comments!