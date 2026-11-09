Jeremy Allen White as the MCU’s Wolverine Gets Overwhelming Support in X-Men Reboot Report

There have been some new X-Men rumors, and these surround the recasting of Wolverine for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) reboot. The rumors indicate that there were meetings between Jeremy Allen White and Marvel Studios about taking on the role of Wolverine. White is best known for his starring role on Hulu’s The Bear, and he has also been part of the Star Wars franchise, voicing Rotta the Hutt in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The idea of him playing Wolverine might be rough, since White is over six feet tall and Wolverine is notoriously short in the comics.

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However, when fans were asked about White taking on the role of Wolverine in the MCU, they seemed to be behind the casting choice. In a social media post, fans were asked what they thought about White playing Wolverine. Of the people voting, 43.9% said to give White the role. Another 27.6% said they were unsure, 14.2% said they preferred someone else, and 14.2% said they didn’t know who the actor was.

With news that Jeremy Allen White has met with Marvel about Wolverine, how would you feel about him in the role? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 7, 2026

Fans Want Jeremy Allen White to Play Wolverine

Image via FX on Hulu

Jeremy Allen White has had a very successful career so far. He starred as Lip Gallagher in Shameless for the show’s entire run, where he received critical acclaim. However, the awards began to roll in for his role as Carmy Berzatto in The Bear. For this series, White has won two Critics’ Choice Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. On top of his TV work, he has also delivered some great performances in the movie The Iron Claw, where he played Kerry Von Erich, and as Jeff Horwitz in the 2016 drama The Social Reckoning. He also earned a Golden Globe nomination for playing Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

While more people liked the idea than not, there were some who were not sure about the casting. When looking at the choice, one X user wrote, “I am sure JEREMY ALLEN WHITE is a fine award winning actor but so was Lawrence Olivier and that does not necessarily mean he is right fit for the role and it would work.”

I am sure JEREMY ALLEN WHITE is a fine award winning actor but so was Lawrence Olivier and that does not necessarily mean he is right fit for the role and it would work. Jeremy would not be my own pick. Facially, he does look kind of goofy, sorrowful and the love child of GENE… — LEO DIGI VINCI (@LeoDigiVinci) November 8, 2026

Another commenter had a different pick and explained why it could work. They wrote, “A great choice for the new MCU WOLVERINE could be MILO GIBSON. He’s about 5’9″, compact, stocky frame, heavy-set, rugged look and could play a deeply traumatised, abrasive, hyper-agressive, caged animal like Wolverine.”

A great choice for the new MCU WOLVERINE could be MILO GIBSON. He's about 5'9", compact, stocky frame, heavy-set, rugged look and could play a deeply traumatised, abrasive, hyper-agressive, caged animal like Wolverine with all that coiled volatility and intense berserker rage…… pic.twitter.com/E59DZmtF68 — LEO DIGI VINCI (@LeoDigiVinci) November 8, 2026

Another fan said White seemed too old for Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey and too old for Wolverine. Of course, that completely ignores Wolverine’s actual origin from the comics, and there is little reason for him to even pursue Jean in the new MCU movies.

On one hand he seems too young, on the other he seems too old for Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey — Brandon G. Smith (@brandongradelle) November 8, 2026

What do you think of Jeremy Allen White possibly playing Wolverine in the MCU? Let us know who you want to see play the hero in the X-Men reboot.