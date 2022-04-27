Marvel Studios Is Holding a Retreat to Figure out the Next Decade of MCU Films

✖

Arguably the biggest strength of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the way in which it manages to weave a variety of characters and narrative threads into one another, thanks in large part to the leadership of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who recently noted that there's a Marvel retreat currently happening that is working on planning the next decade of storytelling for the franchise. With most fans knowing that there are often behind-the-scenes meetings that make plans for upcoming projects, learning that much of the MCU's future will be contemplated and developed in the coming weeks to set the stage for a decade of storytelling across multiple mediums brings with it immense excitement.

"It was three years ago this weekend that [Avengers: Endgame] was in theaters and did pretty well and provided great reminders of why it's fun to sit in a giant room full of strangers and have a shared experience. That's what it was all about," Feige shared during a presentation at CinemaCon. "And there are times that we all know, where it's like, 'Will we ever experience that again?' and, thanks to you, last year -- Black Widow, Shang-Chi [and the Legend of the Ten Rings] -- which you already mentioned, Eternals, and, of course, with our friends at Sony, Spider-Man: No Way Home proved that we can do that and prove that we can keep doing that and thank all of you for that actually happening. It is amazing and overwhelming for me to be a part of this business. We make these movies to be seen in your theaters on big screens with big crowds."

He continued, "I have just left this morning, and I'm going back as soon as I get off stage, to our first creative retreat in person with the Marvel Studios creative team in three years. And we have a giant board there that takes us through the next decade of MCU movies, and they are different and they are unique and special and are meant for your theaters."

While new entries in the Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, and Guardians of the Galaxy series are already on the way in the next few years, looking further into the future, it's largely unknown what the MCU will explore on the big screen starting in 2024.

