Kevin Hart To Star In Superhero Comedy Movie Night Wolf

Kevin Hart is finally entering the superhero genre with a brand new movie from STXfilms. The film is titled Night Wolf and is written by screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Detective Pikachu). It’s not a straightforward superhero movie, however, and Hart wouldn’t actually be playing the hero. The film revolves around a man (Hart) who meets his future father-in-law for the first time, but eventually, he discovers that his soon to be father-in-law isn’t just the father of his wife, but is also the legendary hero known as Night Wolf. The premise sounds ripe for humorous scenarios, and while we aren’t sure who will be playing the role of Night Wolf, having Hart on board seems like a perfect fit (via PRNewswire).

This will actually be the third project that Hart is working on with STX through his HartBeat Productions division, and initially they were developing two projects together, but things have gone so well that a third project was lined up, which became Night Wolf.

“After we acquired Night Wolf, we submitted it to Kevin Hart and the Team at HartBeat hoping they would love it as much as we did. It is a big, broad comedy and the idea is great fun and perfectly matched with Kevin’s comedic talent. We are thrilled to be working on what will now be our fourth film together,” said Chairman of STXfilms Adam Fogelson.

“I am excited to be working with our friends at STX again. They brought us a great project with Night Wolf. I instantly fell in love with this pitch about an everyday guy who is meeting his in-laws for the first time and unwittingly discovers his dad to be is secretly a superhero,” said Hart.

No release date has been set for the project, but we’ll keep you posted.

