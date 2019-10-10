Kevin Smith Celebrates His Third Ever Movie Billboard in Los Angeles

Next week will see the long-awaited release of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith‘s first “View Askewniverse” film since Clerks II was released back in 2006. The movie will be released for two days only through Fathom Events with Smith hitting the road with Jason Mewes to screen the movie in various cities with the Reboot Roadshow. While Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has a unique release, it did get one classic movie staple: a billboard in Los Angeles. According to Smith’s most recent Instagram post, which shows him posing in front of the billboard alongside his daughter and co-star, Harley Quinn Smith, this is only the third time Smith has had a billboard up in LA. Previously, his town boasted billboards for Mallrats (1995) and Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008).

“The fine folks at @Saban_films put up a l’il outdoor advertising for @jayandsilentbob Reboot, so I took my kid and co-star @harleyquinnsmith to the Valley (Magnolia and Van Nuys) and snapped some selfies! I love a movie billboard, and I’ve only ever had 3 in Los Angeles: one for Mallrats, one for Zack and Miri Make a Porno, and now this one for #JayAndSilentBobReboot! The release of our film is a bit untraditional, so seeing this roadside barker made me feel like I made a “real movie” too! @wearebond art by @the_hsu held up great in giant form and I couldn’t be more thankful to see me and @jaymewes looking out over the Valley, (beside my kid and @jenschwalbach too)! In 6 days, you can come see our new flick on @fathomevents or @cineplexevents screens everywhere (Tickets at the link in my bio)! I love this film and all the people in it, and I hope you will too! #KevinSmith #harleyquinnsmith #jayandsilentbob #billboards #sabanfilms #fathomevents #cineplexevents,” Smith wrote.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up in the film, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters on October 15th and October 17th.