Kevin Smith Says He Was Offered a Stan Lee Biopic

With a number of cult classics under his belt, Kevin Smith has developed quite a unique filmography. As the director and nerd icon revealed during the latest episode of his Fat Man Beyond podcast, that nearly included a major biopic about Marvel's Stan Lee. When Smith and cohost Marc Bernardin were asked whose life they would most want to make a biopic of, Smith named Lee's as the one that he was actually offered at one point. Smith did argue that he might not be the best fit to direct a movie about Lee, especially given his real-life association with the comic publisher prior to his death in 2018.

"Stan Lee, enough said," Smith revealed. "I would do a Stan Lee biopic. I've been offered to do a Stan Lee biopic, to be honest with you. I probably wouldn't do it, because I'm too, I don't know. I might be too close on that subject matter."

Is There a Stan Lee Documentary?

Lee's life has been chronicled in various nonfiction contexts, including Abraham Josephine Riesman's 2021 book True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee. There was also Disney+'s recent documentary simply titled Stan Lee, which was subsequently criticized by the family and estate of fellow comic creator Jack Kirby for minimizing Kirby's role in their collaborations.

"The newest Stan Lee documentary is another example of regurgitating falsehoods and repeating long debunked ideas into the creation of these beloved Marvel characters. Jack and Stan were an amazing team, whose combined talents ushered in an entire universe of superheroes that have inspired generations," reads the statement published on Facebook. "The Jack Kirby Estate has and will continue to ensure that comic book and pop culture fans understand the importance of Jack in the creation of the Marvel Universe. This continuation to push a challenged narrative hurts the legacy of Stan Lee as well, and continues the disregard towards Jack in the creation of these iconic characters."

The statement continues: "It truly pains the family to once again have to fight to ensure Jack's legacy and his global contribution to the comics industry. Jack Kirby was more than an artist, he was a visionary and creative force, whose contribution to the creation of many Marvel characters goes way beyond putting pencil to paper. Stan Lee will rightfully be remembered as a champion of comic books, creative powerhouse and figurehead of one of the world's most cherished brands. It is now time for the world to discover the other creative force behind their favorite superheroes."

Will There Be a Stan Lee Biopic?

The closest we've gotten to a dramatized version of Lee's life has been through Excelsior!, a spec script written by Air's Alex Convery that made it onto the 2020 Black List of best unproduced screenplays. The script would focus on Lee and Kirby and chronicle "the true story of the meteoric rise (and subsequent fall) of Marvel Comics and the star-crossed creators behind the panel."

"It's a story I love and it's something that is ever-present in our lives today, in terms of Marvel," Convery told AboveTheLine.com. "Just like Air, it looks at the people behind this [successful company] and how it came together and why. I'm confident there will be a movie about Stan Lee and Jack Kirby one day, whether it's my script or someone else's — it's too good a story [not to do it]."

