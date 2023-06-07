Gene Simmons Reveals Stan Lee's Response to His Request to Play The Thing in Fantastic Four Movie (Exclusive)

Though it may seem farfetched to imagine it now, the world of Marvel Comics and KISS colliding was consistent a few decades ago. The rock band would famously appear in an issue of Howard the Duck before starring in their own comics for the publisher. Their crossover was almost even deeper, at least if Gene Simmons had his way. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for his upcoming comic series Dominatrix from Opus Comics, we asked Simmons about the letter he wrote to Marvel's Stan Lee back in the 1980s when he asked the gamed creator if he could take on a pivotal role in a planned movie, The Fantastic Four's Ben Grimm a.k.a. The Thing.

Simmons revealed the his letter didn't go unanswered, telling us that Lee contacted him and gave him a polite "No." He revealed, "He called me, (He said) the politically correct thing, 'We're planning it. We'll keep it in mind. We're so happy.'" When we added that Marvel Studios is planning to redo the Fantastic Four once again, and if he'd written Kevin Feige a letter, Simmons replied with a laugh: "They don't have enough money."

The bassist/singer for KISS previously revealed the letter that he wrote on Twitter back in 2019. Post-marked March 8, 1982, it reads: "Dear Stan: Everybody's telling me about plans for a "Fantastic Four" movie. To make a long story short. I want to be the 'Thing.' Here are some scenes from "KISS – Attack Of The Phantom" which was a KISS co-production for television, and an Avco Embassy worldwide feature. Either way, all the best of luck with the movie. I have been a fan since the beginning, and still, am. Best of luck, Gene Simmons."

Simmons had further thoughts about Stan Lee though, admiring his creative output and team spirit. "(Stan Lee) always talked about the 'We' when he clearly had so much, he had the right to say 'I.'" Simmons added. "So did (Jack) Kirby and so did (Steve) Ditko on Spidey...To go through life and to create one memorable character is an achievement. Right? Mickey Spillane (creator of pulp detective Mike Hammer). James Bond. Ian Fleming. That's great. This guy created 5000 characters. It's insane. With their own mythology. We can't short sight Kirby who on his own likewise created multiple mythologies, you know, The New Gods and Darksied."

The mythology created by Simmons will soon return with the new Dominatrix series. Based on a story by creator Gene Simmons and written by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth), with art by S. L. Galant and Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero), the first issue cover is by Jim Balent (Tarot: Witch of the Black Rose) and will also have retailer incentive variants by Emilio Laiso and Joseph Michael Lisner. Dominatrix #1 will be published on July 5 by Opus Comics.