Kevin Smith Reflects on Ben Affleck’s Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back Cameo

August 24th will mark 20 years since Kevin Smith's Jay & Silent Bob Strikes Back hit theatres, which means Smith is currently celebrating the anniversary of the movie's production. The 2001 comedy featured plenty of cameos, and Smith recently shared some throwback photos featuring Carrie Fisher, George Carlin, and more. Today, Smith is celebrating 20 years since they filmed Ben Affleck's cameo, which sees him reprising his role as Chasing Amy's Holden McNeil explaining the Internet to Jay and Silent Bob.

"Wanna feel old? On Saturday, it’ll be 20 years since we shot the scene in which @BenAffleck

(as Holden McNeil) taught me and @JayMewes (as the titular characters) what the f*ck the internet was in JAY AND SILENT BOB STRIKE BACK. 2 decades later, Holden’s description still works," Smith wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

In case you haven't watched Jay & Silent Bob Strikes Back in a while, Smith wasn't kidding when he said the description still works. "The Internet is a communication tool used the world over where people can come together to b*tch about movies and share pornography with one another." Not much has changed in two decades, huh?

This was not Affleck's only appearance in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. He also made a cameo with Matt Damon when Jay and Silent Bob stumbled onto the fictional set of Good Will Hunting 2. Smith and Affleck have a long history together and after being on the outs for ten years, they reunited when Affleck made a new cameo in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Back in September, Smith told ComicBook.com that Affleck wants more than a cameo in the upcoming Twilight of the Mallrats.

"[Ben Affleck] cameo-ed in Reboot, far more than a cameo, but we were texting, and I was just like ... He had mentioned Mallrats because he mentioned his oldest daughter makes fun of him for Mallrats because of how he's dressed in the movie... She's like, 'Where'd you get those clothes?' He's like, 'I don't know.' So I was like, 'Well, you'll be able to tell her that you're in the next Mallrats if you want to come out and cameo.' And he was like, 'She likes it too much. Better be more than one scene cameo, dude. Put me in a lot.' I said, 'All right, done and done.'"

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is currently streaming on HBO Max.