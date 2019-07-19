Kevin Smith Reveals Emotional Story of Why Ben Affleck Is Returning for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Once upon a time, Kevin Smith admitted he was estranged from longtime collaborator Ben Affleck. It even led the filmmaker to pen a script for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot expecting to never hear from Affleck about another View Askewniverse. But everything changed when entertainment journalist Kevin McCarthy asked Affleck about making a potential appearance.
Smith himself took to Instagram earlier today to share a heartfelt story and how McCarthy’s line of questioning persuaded him to reach out to Affleck after all these years, extend an olive branch, and ask his one-time friend to return for another scene. As you can tell by the trailer released yesterday, Affleck agreed.
MY BOYFRIEND’S BACK! When the trailer for @jayandsilentbob Reboot dropped (link in my bio), folks found out a few of our secrets – one of the biggest being that @benaffleck is back as Holden McNeil! The co-creator of #bluntmanandchronic and friend of #jayandsilentbob plays a crucial role in the Reboot and his scene is one of the best bits of cinema I’ve ever been involved with: it’s absolutely magical and life-affirming and all the things I really care about now, post-heart attack. But when we started shooting the movie, the scene didn’t exist. This scene – and more importantly, my reunion with a guy who I’ve missed terribly for nearly a decade – only happened because of @kevinmccarthytv. Kev interviewed Ben for his @netflix movie #triplefrontier and kicked off by asking Ben “Did they call you for Reboot yet?” And Ben said no, but he was available. So producer @jordanmonsanto said “Call Ben.” I told her “That’s just some nice shit to say at a junket. He wasn’t serious.” A week later, Jordan, @jaymewes and @jenschwalbach we’re all pressing me to reach out to Ben, so I finally did. I was scared to be rejected, but I texted him “To paraphrase the sad old King Osric in CONAN THE BARBARIAN? ‘There comes a time when the jewels cease to sparkle, when the gold loses its luster, when the throne room becomes a prison, and all that is left is a director’s love for the people he used to make pretend with.’” And after a long beat of wondering how he’d receive this, my estranged friend wrote back as only he could: “Of course you still liken yourself to a king,” he joked. And then “Would be a pleasure to see you again, Old Man.” So naturally, weepy me – who breaks down emotionally during comic book flicks – was a blubbery mess. Not only did we score an amazing scene for the flick, but I also got my friend back – all because of entertainment journalism. Thank you, #kevinmccarthytv – your #viewaskew themed opening question not only allowed me to make an 8 page sequel to #chasingamy in the middle of #JayAndSilentBobReboot, it also brought back a massive missing piece of my heart. #KevinSmith #benaffleck #JasonMewes #reunited #comiccon #holdenmcneil
“After a long beat of wondering how he’d receive this, my estranged friend wrote back as only he could: ‘Of course you still liken yourself to a king,’ he joked,” Smith said in his post. “And then ‘Would be a pleasure to see you again, Old Man.’ So naturally, weepy me – who breaks down emotionally during comic book flicks – was a blubbery mess. Not only did we score an amazing scene for the flick, but I also got my friend back – all because of entertainment journalism.”
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to land sometime this fall.