Zendaya "Honored" That Vivica A. Fox Wants Her in Kill Bill Vol. 3

✖

There have been a number of rumors over the years about the possibility of Quentin Tarantino developing a third Kill Bill film, and while no concrete details about such an endeavor have ever emerged, actress Zendaya recently revealed how honored she would be to join such a film, following star Vivica A. Fox endorsing the young actress to join the franchise. Zendaya also admitted that, while she appreciated the vote of confidence for such a project, she knows that Fox voicing her support for the actress is merely theoretical speculation and that there is yet to be any hints that a third film would ever come to fruition.

"I saw that! I was quite honored that she would say that," Zendaya shared with Empire when discussing the endorsement. "Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. You know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and run with it."

Most Kill Bill fans would argue that the first two films told a complete and sprawling narrative, leaving no need for their to be a third film. However, with the opening of the first film seeing Uma Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo killing Fox's character Vernita Green in front of Vernita's daughter Nikkia, while pledging to the young girl that she can seek revenge for the murder when she was older, some audiences would like to see Nikkia's quest chronicled in a third film.

It's worth pointing out that, while Fox did support Zendaya, her first choice would actually be Ambrosia Kelley, the young actress who originally played her daughter. It wasn't until Fox was pushed to select a more established actress that she ultimately selected the Spider-Man star.

“I haven’t got any official word … I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit,” Fox revealed to NME about the role. “But then I was doing an interview and they asked, ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like, ‘No, Ambrosia!’ but they meant an established actress."

She added, "So I went, 'Zendaya!' How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma [Thurman] are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.”

Stay tuned for details on a possible Kill Bill sequel.

Would you like to see Zendaya take on the role? Let us know in the comments below!