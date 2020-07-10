Kill Bill Star Endorses Zendaya to Play Her Daughter in Third Film

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has made a number of films beloved by fans, with his two-part Kill Bill series often being praised for its accomplishments, as star Vivica A. Fox recently noted that, were a new actress to take over the role of her adult daughter from Ambrosia Kelley, she would support Zendaya taking on the part. Tarantino has previously claimed that he only intends to direct a total of 10 movies, which would mean whatever he helms next would complete his career, though no word about what that film could be has emerged, just leaving fans, and the cast, to speculate about ever getting a third film in the series.

“I haven’t got any official word … I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit,” Fox revealed to NME about the role. “But then I was doing an interview and they asked, ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like, ‘No, Ambrosia!’ but they meant an established actress."

She added, "So I went, 'Zendaya!' How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma [Thurman] are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.”

Fox played Vernita Green in the film, who faced off against Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo in the first film's opening scenes. While Green may have met her demise, Beatrix told her daughter that if, when she grew up, she sought revenge for the murder, she would understand. With the number of years that have passed since Kill Bill Vol. 2 and how that amount of time would allow Vernita's adult daughter and her quest for vengeance be an organic continuation of the concept, fans grow more hopeful for that endeavor as each day passes.

Fox added, “Hopefully now we can put that out, like, ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

Despite her character's death, Fox confirmed that, whatever potentially happened in a new film, she would hope to be involved.

“I’d get on the phone with my agent immediately, making sure that I could be a part of it," the actress confessed. "Tarantino has a great way of figuring out how to bring a character back even if they died, in a flashback or something. People have been waiting, and I’m in the waiting line too!”

