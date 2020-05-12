Kill Bill Star Vivica A. Fox Is Still Hoping for Third Film

✖

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films seemingly completed an entire narrative focusing on Uma Thuman's Beatrix Kiddo character, but star Vivica A. Fox is still hoping a third film in the series could be developed, and, given the ways in which Tarantino is known to manipulate timelines, Fox herself hopes to be able to reprise her role as Vernita Green, despite her death in the first film's opening scenes. While she might not have had much longevity on screen, Beatrix vanquished her former ally in front of Vernita's daughter, confessing that she would understand if the girl seeks vengeance when she gets older, which will potentially set up a new film.

"Oh my gosh, I can't wait. It rears its ugly head every couple of years," Fox shared with The Hollywood Reporter when discussing rumors of a third film. "They'll say, 'So, Vivica, Kill Bill 3, they're trying to make a sequel to all your movies,' and I'm like, 'I think they're waiting for my daughter to grow up.' And then you always hear that Quentin falls in and out of love with Hollywood. He's like, 'I'm done, I'm back, I'm done.' So, the latest I've heard is that him and Uma have been talking, and I'd love for them to figure it out. Quentin is great with flashbacks and figuring out some kind of way to make his characters alive again in a film. So, I'm really hoping that Vernita Green gets her revenge."

Tarantino has long said that he only intends to direct 10 films in his career, with last year's Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood marking his ninth directorial outing. Fans are looking forward to discovering what his final directing project would be, with the filmmaker himself sharing last December that he might have found a way to continue the Kill Bill series.

"Well I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant," the filmmaker shared with Andy Cohen Live. "She was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night... Well I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept... exactly what's happened to the bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn't want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure - she doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. Now I have an idea that actually could be interesting - I wouldn't do it for a little bit though... It would be like at least three years from now or something like that. But look, it is definitely in the cards."

Whatever Tarantino's final project might be, given the ways in which he recruits past collaborators for projects, Fox would likely make an appearance, even if she wasn't reprising her Kill Bill role.

