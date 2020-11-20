Killer Klowns From Outer Space Director Has Advice for Fans to Get a Sequel Made

✖

The Chiodo brothers' Killer Klowns from Outer Space landed in theaters more than 30 years ago and, with each year that passes, fans grow more desperate to see the series continue in some capacity, with director Stephen Chiodo recently noting that if fans want a new installment, they should make their voices heard at MGM Studios, as they hold the rights to the franchise. Stephen, along with brothers Charles and Edward, has regularly offered updates on their interest in continuing the film with sequels, TV series, or reboots, but the director made it quite clear that the major hangup is with MGM.

"Look, MGM controls Killer Klowns. If [fans] write MGM and say, 'Where's our sequel? Where's that property?'" Chiodo shared with ComicBook.com. "There's so many ways they can exploit this thing. It's really the fan base. The fan base has to be more vocal to MGM more than us, because they control it. But I'm just so happy. That was a project that, we just wanted to make a film that we loved. Again, Forbidden Planet, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, all the films that we loved is thrown into that. And I'm really pleased that people responded to it."

The film wasn't a major success when it first debuted in 1988, with home video distribution rights also complicating its reception, as it wasn't readily available until the late '90s. Once it did hit video store shelves, however, it became a cult classic, with Universal Studios even honoring the film at their Halloween Horror Nights events.

Chiodo recently directed Alien Xmas for Netflix, with the filmmaker noted there have been tentative talks with the streaming service.

"We are talking to them. We're talking all the time," the filmmaker detailed. "Get this: we've been trying to do a sequel since we made the film and fans get angry with us. We don't mention it too much, because they get angry. They say, 'Oh, what's the matter with you guys?' But we're trying. The business is just a bear, moves at a glacial pace. There's interest, and it wanes and flows. You get some executives who really want to do it, then, all of a sudden, musical chairs. They're out, a new regime is in, and they don't get it. We'll see how Alien Xmas does with the Netflix people. We'll see if they can embrace our sensibility."

He continued, "We have tons of ideas to really carry that through. I'm amazed that it has stood the test of time, that it's multi-generational now. Parents who liked it show it to their kids. The kids like it. They show it to their friends. They get married, and they have kids. I am floored that it has lasted as long as it has. So there'll be hopefully something in the future."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Alien Xmas is now streaming on Netflix.

Are you hoping we get a sequel? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!