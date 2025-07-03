Disney’s Controversial Box Office Bomb Tops Disney+ Streaming Chart

About four months after it premiered in theaters and four weeks after its Disney+ debut, Snow White is a streaming hit — at least in terms of views. On Thursday, the live-action remake was the number one movie on Disney+’s built-in top 10 chart, and the number two title on the platform overall. There are many factors that are likely contributing to this sudden surge in viewership, including summer vacation for families in the U.S. However, more views don’t necessarily equate to more fans, and so far, the general consensus on this movie doesn’t seem to have changed. It’s possible that some are watching it out of plain curiosity now that it’s included with a subscription they already have.

Snow White is one of the most expensive movies Disney has ever made, with an estimate production budget of between $240 million and $270 million. It earned $205 million at the box office worldwide, making it a commercial failure — especially when factoring in the cost of marketing and promotion. Overall, it was a critical flop as well, with critics highlighting the CGI dwarves and other special effects as particular weak points.

Audiences were a bit more forgiving of the movie — at the time of this writing, it has a 70% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, based on over 2,500 user-submitted reviews. It also fared better with users on other aggregator platforms than it did with critics, which is not uncommon for a children’s movie. With the release of Lilo & Stitch just a few weeks later, Snow White seemed to be forgotten in the commentary on Disney live-action remakes.

In general, Snow White has done better with home release than it did in the theaters. It was the number two movie on Fandango at Home’s digital store when it was release there back in May, and it stayed in the top 10 there for two more weeks after that. It also had a strong debut on Disney+ on June 11th, and its extravagant Blu-ray and DVD releases indicate confidence from Disney. In addition to Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, the movie was release in a special two-film collection along with its animated counterpart.

Hopefully, Snow White is delighting young fans at home this summer, blissfully unaware of all the troubled discourse around the production — from discrimination against people with dwarfism to color-blind casting to politics and war. The movie is streaming now on Disney+.