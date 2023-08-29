Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Shifts Release Plans, Will Premiere Globally

Martin Scorsese's latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, may be releasing on a streaming service, but that isn't stopping it from getting a full theatrical rollout. The way of the streaming exclusive movie seems to be changing, as the business of streaming services continues to prove less financially viable than the tried and true methods of the box office. Amazon gave Ben Affleck's Air a full theatrical release earlier this year and it paid dividends. Now, Apple TV+ will do the same for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Apple TV+ partnered with Paramount to give Killers of the Flower Moon a limited theatrical run ahead of its streaming debut. On Tuesday, the companies announced that the plans had changed, and that Scorsese's new drama will be getting a more traditional theatrical release, including some IMAX screens.

Killers of the Flower Moon was supposed to begin its limited released on October 6th. Now, with the full wide release, the movie will bow on October 20th.

What Is Killers of the Flower Moon About?

Here's Apple's synopsis for Killers of the Flower Moon:

"At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone)."

"Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann's best-selling book."

David Grann, the author of the book the film is based on, worked closely with Scorsese during the development process. He spoke to Vanity Fair earlier this year about working with the filmmaker.

"One of the things that was really most impressive and important in the development process was less my involvement, but the involvement of members of the Osage Nation," Grann said. "And early on, the Osage chief, Geoffrey Standing Bear, appointed several movie ambassadors from the Nation, from the government, to work with the movie folks. From everything I've heard, they really worked with a commitment to working with the Osage Nation, developing a story, even shooting on location. Many Osage are actually acting in the movie."

"I did visit the set for a few days. And I was, again, just really impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths about the story," Grann said. "Leo [DiCaprio] just seemed to just be able to capture the nature of Ernest Burkhart, and the level of complicity of his character, and this evil system. And Lily Gladstone brings Mollie to life with such sensitivity and emotional power, at least in the bits I saw."