New Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer Released

Killers of the Flower Moon has its long-awaited trailer now. Apple Studios released the clip from the new Martin Scorsese movie and fans are ready for the heady crime drama. Killers of the Flower Moon is packed with talent as Leonardo DiCaprio headlines a movie including Lily Gladstone, Robert Di Niro, Brendan Fraser and more. Scorsese has made no secret of his desire to tell these kinds of stories on the big screen. When Apple had the chance to work with the legend on this one, they jumped at the opportunity to help with the adaptation of David Grann's book. Check out the trailer here:

Here's how Apple describes the massive project: "At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone)."

"Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann's best-selling book."

Killers of the Flower Moon Author Impressed By The Film

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Vanity Fair actually talked to David Grann about his book getting turned into a movie. Scorsese doesn't just pick his projects out a hat, so this is a big deal for everyone involved. The author was absolutely floored by the development process with the film legend. Nothing was overlooked.

"One of the things that was really most impressive and important in the development process was less my involvement, but the involvement of members of the Osage Nation," Grann said. "And early on, the Osage chief, Geoffrey Standing Bear, appointed several movie ambassadors from the Nation, from the government, to work with the movie folks. From everything I've heard, they really worked with a commitment to working with the Osage Nation, developing a story, even shooting on location. Many Osage are actually acting in the movie."

"I did visit the set for a few days. And I was, again, just really impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths about the story," Grann said. "Leo [DiCaprio] just seemed to just be able to capture the nature of Ernest Burkhart, and the level of complicity of his character, and this evil system. And Lily Gladstone brings Mollie to life with such sensitivity and emotional power, at least in the bits I saw."

Martin Scorsese's Unending Attention to Detail

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Over and over again, collaborators can't help but mention how Scorsese considers basically everything when penning any of these tales. That especially goes for a work where he doesn't belong to the community that the story is about. The director enlisted many experts from the Osage Nation to keep things on the right track with Killers of the Flower Moon.

"What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history. They just seemed voracious, a little bit like historians, in their search for any knowledge, transcripts, documents, speaking to descendants, speaking with members of the Osage Nation," Grann continued. "The film had Osage-language experts working with the actors to make sure they were able to teach them the language and that they got the language right, technically. I saw a scene where many of the tribal council members of the Osage Nation were speaking, and I think they contributed to a lot of that dialogue themselves. I think anyone who sees that will find it bracing and breathtaking and powerful."

