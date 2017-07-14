Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes First Look Revealed

20th Century Studios has released the first look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the popular Planet of the Apes franchise. War for the Planet of the Apes was the last movie released in 2017, featuring a full-blown war between humans and apes. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place many years after the conflict in War for the Planet of the Apes and stars Owen Teague (It), Freya Allen (The Witcher), and Peter Macon (The Orville). Production will begin next month under the direction of Wes Ball (The Maz Runner trilogy.)

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds), Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), and Patrick Aison (Prey). Joe Hartwick Jr. (The Maze Runner trilogy), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Jason Reed (Mulan) are the film's producers. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping are the executive producers.

"Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy," said Steve Asbell, President 20th Century Studios. "With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Owen Teague is set to be the main ape of the film, with Freya Allen landing the role of the main human. Allen is best known for her role as Ciri in Netflix's The Witcher, based on the successful video game franchise. Owen Teague played Patrick Hockstetter in 2017's It.

Planet of the Apes is one of 20th Century Studios' most popular and enduring franchises, amassing more than $1.7 billion worldwide. Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film in the series was released by Twentieth Century-Fox in 1968 and went on to become one of the year's biggest hits, winning a special Academy Award and followed by four theatrical sequels and two television series. A remake, Planet of the Apes, directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2001, then a 2011 reboot, Rise of the Planet of the Apes was followed by two sequels, 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.