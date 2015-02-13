Around Seven More Kingsman Movies Reportedly Being Planned

✖

More Kingsman movies are on the way. A lot more. According to Deadline, Marv Group CEO Zygi Kamasa said director Matthew Vaughn is planning "something like seven more Kingsman films" at the Winston Baker UK Finance Summit earlier this month. The franchise is a crucial part of the group's expansion plans. "We want to grow the business and the output," Kamasa said. "We have a Kingsman TV series in the works, and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world." Marv produces Kingsman movies. The franchise rights rest with 20th Century Studios, now a division of Walt Disney Studios following The Walt Disney Company's 20th Century Fox acquisition.

Thus far, two Kingsman movies have hit theaters and grossed $825.2 million altogether. Kingman: The Secret Service opened in 2014 and its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, followed in 2017. A prequel, The King's Man, will debut in 2021. Two more movies are already known to be in development, another sequel titled Kingsman: The Blue Blood and a spinoff focusing on the universe's American spy agency titled Statesman. Vaughn also stated in 2018 that a Kingsman television series is in early development.

In August, Vaughn explained how the prequel would set up the next sequel. "We've put seeds for what's going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this," Vaughn told Empire. "And it's going to be very different."

Speaking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic-Con in 2019, Vaughn said, "I some ways, we'll discover why manners maketh man," he said. "We'll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It's got a lot of what I'll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember." The director added, "It's an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn't be a war, and then it happened. We're living in a crazy time right now."

The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. Vaughn directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Karl Gajdusek. 20th Century Studios has The King's Man scheduled to open on February 12, 2021.