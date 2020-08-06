King's Man Director Matthew Vaughn Teases How the Prequel Sets Up Kingsman 3

✖

The King's Man is expected to arrive soon and will be a prequel that's set long before the events of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The movie is helmed by Matthew Vaughn and follows Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson as they serve as some of the earliest agents of the cabal. Recently, Vaughn had a chat with Empire and discussed the new movie as well as the future of the franchise, revealing The King's Man will have connections to the inevitable Kingsman 3.

“We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this,” Vaughn teased. “And it’s going to be very different.” Originally, Vaughn planned to pass the Harry Hart-Eggsy prequel on to another director, but he’s now thinking about continuing the franchise himself. “I actually don’t know what I want to do,” he explained. “There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it.”

Vaughn also told Empire that he's had to cut quite a bit from the film for the theatrical cut, teasing that he's had to remove some of the raunchiest jokes.

"I've cut so much out of this film that there's going to be a 40-minute longer version," Vaughn said. "I'll do 'The King's Man Vaughn Cut". I've got a few really dirty f*cking jokes in there."

Operating under the slogan "Manners maketh the man," Vaughn previously told ComicBook.com the prequel will very much dive into why the slogan came to be.

“We will in some ways. We’ll discover why manners maketh man," Vaughn said at New York Comic-Con last year. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember." The director added, "It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

In addition to Fiennes and Dickinson, The King's Man is set to star Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. Vaughn directed from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The King's Man is currently set for release on September 18th.

