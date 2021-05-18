Knives Out 2 Adds Hamilton and One Night in Miami Star Leslie Odom Jr.

✖

Hype is undeniably growing for Knives Out 2, the highly-anticipated follow-up to Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunnit. The sequel, which is the first of two sequels greenlit by Netflix, has been gradually amassing its supporting cast over the past week, and each announcement has definitely captivated the Internet. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter provided the latest update of who will be joining the sequel's ensemble — Hamilton and One Night in Miami alum Leslie Odom Jr. As with much of the film thus far, Odom Jr.'s role is being kept under wraps.

Odom Jr. is known for his Tony Award-winning turn as Aaron Burr in the Broadway incarnation of Hamilton, which reached a new audience when Disney+ debuted a filmed version of the musical last summer. He also scored two Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song for One Night in Miami, the recent directorial debut of Regina King. His credits also include Person of Interest, Central Park, Smash, and Gotham.

Odom Jr. joins a cast that includes Daniel Craig returning as Detective Benoit Blanc, with Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, and Edward Norton all cast in currently-unknown roles. Filming is expected to begin sometime this summer in Greece.

Knives Out 2 will be a unique kind of follow-up to the 2019 hit, with Craig's Detective Blanc solving a completely unrelated case from the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) in the first film.

"I’m actually writing another Knives Out," Johnson explained late last year. "It’s been such a mindf-ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson said previously. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

What do you think of Leslie Odom Jr. joining the cast of Knives Out 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!