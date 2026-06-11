KPop Demon Hunters Officially Returning To Theaters As Netflix Confirms Huge 1-Year Anniversary Plans (With Surprises To Come)

Grab yourself a Soda Pop and get ready to buy a Golden ticket, because KPop Demon Hunters is heading back to theaters. The Netflix animated fantasy musical hasn’t done too badly: it received widespread critical acclaim, became Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time, has spent 51(!) weeks in the worldwide top 10 chart, won two Oscars, a Grammy, made Billboard Hot 100 history, and saw its soundtrack go double platinum. So yeah, not too shabby!

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On top of all that, it also received the widest theatrical release for a Netflix movie, and pulled in an impressive $24.7 million at the box office. That number is now about to grow, because Netflix has confirmed the movie is going to be re-released in theaters as the streamer gears up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the film (which lands on June 20). Showings will be held starting this week across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, and many more locations. On top of that, Netflix is also hosting several free screenings in the following locations:

Friday, June 19: Kenley Centennial Amphitheater, Salt Lake City — Free Friday Family Film Series

Saturday, June 20: Honeysuckle Park, Atlanta — Doraville Summer Movie Series

Saturday, June 20: Union Square Plaza, San Francisco — Cinema in the Square

Saturday, June 20: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, New York

Saturday, June 20: Waterfront Park, San Diego — Summer Movies in the Park

Wednesday, June 24: The Commons, Minneapolis — Music and Movies in the Parks

Wednesday, June 24: Clark Park, Butte, Montana

Thursday, June 25: Crocker Park Shopping Center, Cleveland — Movies in the Park

Friday, June 26: Nobel Recreation Center, San Diego — Summer Movies in the Park

The streamer has also teased many more announcements to come over the next week or so leading up to the anniversary, including special events, activations, and merch drops, so there is going to be a lot that allows fans to celebrate one year of HUNTR/X in style.

There’s A Lot More To Come From KPop Demon Hunters

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix going all out to celebrate one whole year of KPop Demon Hunters makes sense, given just how unfathomable a success it’s been for the streamer, but that first year is really only the beginning. The success means the film is a launchpad for what’s becoming a full franchise, something we’ve already seen the beginnings of with things like its various animated McDonald’s shorts, and with several other releases coming up in 2026, from books to graphic novels to toys.

There is, of course, the prospect of KPop Demon Hunters 2 happening. It’s officially in the works, with the same creative team returning, and while it’s going to take a long time – a release date in 2029 is expected, though it’s TBC – that is going to be another mammoth event when it does finally release. Before then, there are also plans for a KPop Demon Hunters world tour, bringing the music live to global audiences in what would be quite unprecedented for a movie (though it remains to be seen just how that will work and who’ll be involved).

Even that, though, will probably only be the tip of the iceberg. There will almost certainly be more sequels beyond the second installment, and, presumably, spinoffs as well. Thankfully, they’re obviously taking the time with things, and creators Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans have full creative control. There will absolutely be a smart Strategy in place, and I look forward to seeing How It’s Done.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix, if you didn’t know! Check local listings for theatrical showings near you.

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