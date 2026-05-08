Need More KPop Demon Hunters? Here’s Everything That’s Been Released, From Shorts to Soundtracks, Books, Toys & More

KPop Demon Hunters took over the world last year, and while there was a delay in getting merchandise to the market, that is starting to finally be fixed in 2026. Even more merchandise is on the way, but there is a lot of great KPop Demon Hunters content and products either up for pre-order or available right now, and we are collecting all of it into one handy place.

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9. Movies and Shorts

None of the other things on this list would exist without the original film that started this phenomenon in the first place, and the film has continued to be popular long after its initial Netflix release. Since then, a sequel has been announced, and there was also a new short film announced last year, which will be titled Debut: A Kpop Demon Hunters Story, though no release date has been revealed.

The franchise then received 5 shorts earlier this year, which were a part of a collaboration with McDonald’s. The shorts were part of the marketing campaign for the two different meals that McDonald’s introduced, which included a HUNTR/X meal and a Saja Boys meal. There were also highly collectible trading cards that were part of this, and those had a QR code that provided access to the special HUNTR/X performance.

8. Soundtracks

KPop Demon Hunters was a hit for Netflix in terms of streaming numbers and a hit for theaters thanks to its limited theatrical run, but it was also a massive hit in the realm of music thanks to its incredibly popular soundtrack. The soundtrack would go on to win multiple awards, including a Best Song Written for Visual Media Grammy for Golden. The original soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Amazon.

7. Clothing and Shoes

One of the sectors quickest to market with KPop Demon Hunters merchandise was clothing, and it continues to be one of the best places to find new releases. Amazon has the iconic trio front and center on their shirts, while GAP has five different shirt designs to choose from, including three that feature each of the HUNTRI/X members individually.

Target has a number of group shirt designs, including an awesome HUNTR/X World Tour shirt, and Old Navy might have the most shirt designs, with 24 in total that feature HUNTR/X, the Saja Boys, Jinu and Rumi, and Derpy. If you are looking for hoodies and jackets, Vandy The Pink has several to choose from, while Zara has just about every kind of shirt, jacket, or kids’ wear from the franchise you could ask for. On the shoewear front, Vans has an exclusive KPop Demon Hunters collection with 9 different designs.

6. Books and Graphic Novels

If you are more of a reader, you’re in luck, as there are several great choices for fans of all ages. For the young fans, there’s For the Fans! Official Storybook, as well as Bedtime Stories: Short Magical Bedtime Tales of Brave KPop Idols, Friendship, Courage, & Nighttime Fantasy Adventures for Kids & Teens.

There’s also the KPop Demon Hunters 40-Page Official Coloring Book, as well as the KPop Demon Hunters: Official Activity Book, which features puzzles, mazes, games, and coloring pages. If you need a journal, there’s also the HUNTR/X Tab Journal, and if you are looking to decorate your office or room, there’s the Official Poster Book as well.

Last but certainly not least is the KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set, which is a deluxe screen comic that turns the film into a two-volume graphic novel. It features over 700 pages of full-color comics, as well as song lyrics from the soundtrack, and will be released later this year.

If you want something directly from the film, you can also pick up The Art of KPop Demon Hunters: Platinum Edition hardcover, which features over 500 pieces of concept art, designs, and in-progress stills, as well as creator commentary. It releases on September 8, 2026.

5. Games

There is likely going to be much more activity on the gaming front over the next few years, but the franchise is already off to a solid start. Netflix teamed up with Epic to introduce HUNTR/X and Saja Boys outfits and skins into Fortnite, and there have already been two waves since the first set’s launch. HUNTR/X, the Saja Boys, and Derpy also made an appearance in Cookie Run: Kingdom this year.

As for physical games, the first game out of the gate was the KPop Demon Hunters Monopoly Deal, but there will also be a full KPop Demon Hunters Monopoly in August of this year. Ravensburger will have its own franchise entry with Labyrinth: Kpop Demon Hunters, which will hit stores in September.

4. Toys and Action Figures

There are even more toys coming down the road, but there are already quite a few available in stores now or up for pre-order and arriving soon. Hasbro will have a number of releases hitting throughout the year, including the KPop Furby Furblets, which are available in Derpy and Saja Boys versions this July.

Hasbro will also have the Nerf line of HUNTR/X role-play weapons, including Rumi’s Four Tiger Sword, Zoey’s Spirit Blades, and Mira’s Curved Moon Sword. These are slated to this July. There are also HUNTR/X and Saja Boys electronic light sticks from Hasbro hitting in July,

One of the most anticipated releases from Mattel is the 6-inch action figures line, which will feature over 18 points of articulation and a host of swappable portraits, weapons, and accessories. Those are slated to hit later this year.

3. Dolls

We’ll start this section with Mattel once again, as they have multiple dolls releasing throughout the year. One has already sold out of its initial pre-order, which is the What It Sounds Like 3-Pack that features Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. It sold out on Mattel Creations, but hopefully, more will be available down the line. Mattel also has HUNTR/X Battle Rumi Deluxe Fashion Doll hitting later this year, which features Rumi in her black hunter gear.

You can also pre-order American Girl’s KPop Demon Hunters Collection, which features 18-inch versions of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in the American Girl style. Each doll features the characters’ main outfit from the movie, as well as their trademark weapons, and they will ship on November 27, 2026.

2. Plush

Another great category to find KPop Demon Hunters merchandise is plush, especially if you are a fan of Derpy. Jazwares has two adorable Squishmallows versions of Derpy and Sussie, and both are available now. There’s also a 12-inch Derpy plush that is one of the taller plushes out there, and it will be viable in July. Jazwares also has the delightful sleeping 18-inch Derpy plush, which features Derpy catching some shuteye. The awesome Derpy plush will be available on June 12, 2026.

If you are looking for more Derpy and Sussie but want something incredibly unique, there’s a new Woobles crochet kit that allows you to make your own crocheted versions of the characters. Woobles are not only adorable, but they are also designed to be easy to learn, and they are available now.

1. LEGO and Collectibles

One of the more unexpected teases earlier this year was for a KPop Demon Hunters LEGO collection, and while they didn’t actually reveal any sets yet, the teaser featured everyone’s favorite blue fur ball Derpy knocking over a plant, so he will obviously be a part of the collection. You can easily see there being a few different sets based around the performances and scenes of Golden and What It Sounds Like, and a recreation of an in-flight battle from How It’s Done could be amazing. Hopefully, we’ll get more details soon, but it is slated to hit in 2026.

One of the collectibles that you can get right now is Funko’s KPop Demon Hunters Pops line, which has now had two waves of releases. You can get the HUNTR/X trio in their main looks or their Golden costumes, and you can also get the Saja Boys, Bobby the manager, and Derpy and Sussie.

While these are action figures, I put the Hot Toys lineup of figures in the collectible category due to the higher price point, and all three new figures look exceptional. There will be figures of Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, and each one will have soft goods, extensive articulation, and unique details like Rumi’s bendable wire braid. There’s no release date yet, but they are likely hitting later this year.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but the first film is now streaming on Netflix.

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