Every Major Upcoming KPop Demon Hunters Release

Almost a full year out from its debut, KPop Demon Hunters remains a pop culture phenomenon — and fans of the Netflix movie have more to look forward to in the future. Although KPop Demon Hunters‘ record-breaking streak came to a close this month, the animated musical remains Netflix‘s most-watched film, bringing in 481.6 million views in just 2025. It continues to resonate with audiences of all ages, and its Oscars and Golden Globes wins further cement its place among the streamer’s greatest hits.

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It should come as no surprise, then, that KPop Demon Hunters is poised to become a huge franchise. That’s already started, with the film boasting collabs with major names like Fortnite, Vans, and McDonalds. (The latter spawned several fun KPop Demon Hunters shorts alongside themed meals and collectibles.) Games, books, and other merch based on the film have also cropped up over the last year. That’s set to continue, with a number of exciting releases on the horizon.

10) KPop Demon Hunters LEGO Sets

One of the most exciting KPop Demon Hunters releases coming down the pike is its LEGO collaboration, though we don’t have much information on that just yet. On its website, the company revealed that KPop Demon Hunters LEGOs will be arriving sometime in 2026. It’s not clear what these will be, though the teaser image shows Derpy Tiger’s paw knocking over a potted plant. It’s very cat-like of him, and it means we can probably expect our favorite demonic tiger to feature. Hopefully, we’ll get more updates soon.

9) KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Deluxe Coloring Book

Item image via Netflix

Earlier this month, Netflix revealed that KPop Demon Hunters will be getting an official deluxe coloring book. Given the vibrant visuals of the movie, it’s an ideal candidate for such a release. This will appeal to young fans and adult viewers alike, offering a fun activity to do during the wait for the sequel. The book features 40 illustrations in total, and Netflix confirms that “there’s a coloring page for everyone” in this release. It’s out on July 14, so the wait’s almost over.

8) Monopoly: KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters already has an UNO! game and its own version of Monopoly Deal. And anyone looking to claim their favorite characters in actual Monopoly will get the chance to. Hasbro will release KPop Demon Hunters Monopoly as part of its licensing deal with Netflix. According to Bleeding Cool News, the board game will be available in August 2026. The game sounds like the perfect opportunity for a “Takedown.”

7) Labyrinth: KPop Demon Hunters

Ravensburger is also planning to release puzzles and games based on KPop Demon Hunters, and the first of them will arrive later this year. Labyrinth: KPop Demon Hunters is expected in September, and it puts a spin on the original Labyrinth game. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey will now be worked into it, giving fans of the movie incentive to play this family hit, which involves collecting treasure and navigating a maze.

6) KPop Demon Hunters Trading Cards

Just a few days ago, KAYOU announced KPop Demon Hunters trading cards, which will no doubt appeal to collectors — especially if the hype surrounding the cards from the McDonalds campaign is anything to judge by. These cards will be available in booster packs and collector boxes, falling into two categories: the Energy Edition and the Classic Edition. The trading cards come out this summer, and they’re already available for pre-order. With so many other franchises getting TCGs, it feels fitting KPop Demon Hunters is following suit.

5) The Art of KPop Demon Hunters: Platinum Edition

Those who’d like to go behind the scenes of KPop Demon Hunters can officially look forward to The Art of KPop Demon Hunters: Platinum Edition. The book, slated for a September 8 release, will feature “over 500 pieces of concept art, in-progress stills, and final designs, plus creator commentary.” It’s the perfect gift for film buffs and collectors, and it’s sure to contain all kinds of insights into Netflix’s musical sensation. It has a stunning cover, which also makes it a great coffee-table book. It’s precisely the sort of collectible you’d expect from a masterfully animated hit like this one.

4) KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set

Images via Netflix

Netflix’s final collectible KPop Demon Hunters books — and arguably the most exciting ones of the bunch — are the two volumes that make up the KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic. Releasing together as a box set, these will revisit the film’s story in a graphic novel format. It sounds like a stunning way to experience HUNTR/X’s journey, and with a 700-page count, it’ll no doubt keep fans occupied for a while. These could open the door to more stories being told in this format. This boxed set comes out on November 3, just in time for the holidays. Now you know what to get the KPop Demon Hunters fan in your life!

3) Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story

Image Courtesy of Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters is indeed getting a sequel, but fans have a short film to look forward to beforehand. In September 2025, a short film dubbed DEBUT: A KPOP Demon Hunters Story was filed with the MPA Classification and Rating Administration (via Polygon). Not much is known about the upcoming project, but the “DEBUT” in its title suggests it could be an origin story for the movie’s girl group. It’ll have to tide viewers over until the next feature-length film arrives. Fortunately, that’s also in the pipeline.

2) KPop Demon Hunters 2

Most of the KPop Demon Hunters releases on the horizon are merch, but fans do have a sequel to look forward to…eventually. KPop Demon Hunters 2 may take a while to drop on Netflix — Variety reports the goal is a 2029 release — but it’s happening, and that’s what truly matters. Fans can look forward to more adventures in this world, especially if the sequel is as successful as its predecessor. And the looming follow-up means we’ll probably see further efforts to keep the franchise alive in the meantime (i.e., more shorts, merch, and events). There’s currently no word on what KPop Demon Hunters 2 will be about, but there’s plenty more of this world to explore. From the lore to the supporting characters, the sequel can flesh out numerous details from the original. Hopefully, it gives us more addicting songs to listen to, too.

1) KPop Demon Hunters World Tour

Speaking of KPop Demon Hunters‘ incredible songs, Netflix and AEG Presents recently announced that the film is getting a world tour. Considering how iconic the movie’s soundtrack is, a concert experience seems like a no-brainer. However, this update leaves KPop Demon Hunters fans with questions, as it’s unclear who will be performing or where. We’ll have to wait for details to learn the full scope of the tour and whether it involves talent from the film. Either way, it’s likely to draw families looking for a fun night out. It’ll also give fans a chance to connect, and it’ll provide entertainment in the lengthy wait for the second movie. (With any luck, it will be available to stream on Netflix at some point as well.)

What upcoming KPop Demon Hunters releases are you excited for? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!