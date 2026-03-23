Why KPop Demon Hunters 2 Is Going To Take So Long To Release

Given the success of the first film, KPop Demon Hunters 2 happening is no surprise — but while the sequel to Netflix’s animated hit is confirmed, it’s going to take a while to release. And although the streamer is working on a KPop Demon Hunters tour to tide fans over, the wait could still prove frustrating. After all, there are only so many times we can listen to “Golden” and “What It Sounds Like” before getting antsy for new earworms. Plus, viewers are eager to know whether their favorite KPop Demon Hunters 2 theories will come true.

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Unfortunately, despite the demand for a follow-up, it will be a few years before we reunite with our favorite animated girl group. There are reasons for this, but they don’t make the wait any less agonizing. Filmmaker Maggie Kang teased the sequel as “just the beginning” (via Netflix), so hopefully, we’ll have more to look forward to as we approach the second movie’s debut.

When KPop Demon Hunters 2 Is Likely to Release

Image via Netflix

Variety reports that Netflix is looking at a 2029 release window for KPop Demon Hunters 2, putting four years between the original film and its sequel. This may seem like a surprising turnaround time, especially since there’s so much hype surrounding the budding franchise. The film even won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, once again making history for Netflix. It would be wise for the streamer to capitalize on this phenomenon, and clearly it intends to. However, there are good reasons KPop Demon Hunters 2 isn’t happening right away — and if the wait results in a better movie, it will be worth it.

Why KPop Demon Hunters 2 Will Take So Long to Come Out

Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix movie that blew up unexpectedly, and both the creators and streamer likely had no idea what a massive success it would become. It’s an original story, not something based on a pre-existing IP. And for that reason, sequel and franchise plans weren’t in place before its release. And they took a while to surface after, with the official announcement for the next movie arriving almost a year after the first one’s debut.

That already sets KPop Demon Hunters 2 back, but animated projects also take longer to produce than live-action movies. It’s a more in-depth process, and there are additional steps, meaning that KPop Demon Hunters 2‘s creators have a lot of work to do if they want it to achieve the same quality as its predecessor. Fans undoubtedly want to see the animation match the first movie’s — or even improve on it — so this isn’t a bad thing. More time will only benefit the movie when it comes to quality, and it’ll increase the excitement around the franchise when it does finally return.

What KPop Demon Hunters Sets Up for Its Sequel Story

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Although there’s a wait ahead for KPop Demon Hunters fans, there’s plenty to speculate about when it comes to the upcoming sequel. Although the first movie ends in a satisfying manner, there are still things a follow-up can build on. Notably, viewers are curious about whether Jinu and the Saja Boys could find a way to return, despite the former’s sacrifice and the latter’s ambiguous fates. There’s also the matter of Rumi’s father. We know she’s half-demon, but we don’t know much about where that side of her character comes from.

Mira and Zoey could also get their own stories in KPop Demon Hunters 2, as the first film sees them taking on supporting roles in Rumi’s narrative. The other two members of HUNTR/X are both compelling and could easily carry their own adventures. The franchise just needs to give them individual conflicts to grapple with, and we get a glimpse of what that could look like when they’re briefly affected by the demons toward the end of the first film. Between the lore and the characters, the possibilities seem endless. This makes KPop Demon Hunters 2 even more exciting, regardless of how long it takes to arrive.

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