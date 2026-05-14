New KPop Demon Hunters Update Has Fans Worried – “…Hard Pass”

KPop Demon Hunters is a worldwide phenomenon, and Netflix has wasted no time expanding the film into an entire franchise. A short film was released this year, and a sequel film is officially in the works. It’s now confirmed that earlier reports were true: KPop Demon Hunters’ record-breaking soundtrack is being turned into a worldwide tour – but some serious questions come with that announcement.

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The KPop Demon Hunters community is already buzzing about the worldwide tour, waiting for forthcoming information about cities, countries, and performance dates. However, with all that in mind, many fans are still focused on one question: Who all is invovled?

KPop Demon Hunters World Tour: The Devil’s In The Details

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

Fan threads are going wild with questions about whether the cast of the KPop Demon Hunters movie (and the artists/performers behind the soundtrack’s chart-topping songs) will actually be involved with the worldwide tour. That would include the ladies of Huntrix: Rumi (Arden Cho’s voice acting, with K-Pop star Ejae singing), Mira (May Hong voice acting, with singer-rapper Audrey Nuna singing), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo voice acting, K-Pop singer/rapper Rei Ami singing). Also in the mix would be the Saja Boys group, including Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop voice, singer/producer Andrew Choi singing), and his bandmates Romance Saja (Joel Kim Booster and Samuil Lee), Mystery Saja (Alan Lee and Kevin Woo), and Abby Saja (SungWon Cho and Neckwav).

As you can see, that’s an extensive list of actors and singers who combined efforts to create the performers of KPop Demon Hunters; getting all of them, or even just the entire cast of singers, to do a worldwide tour seems like a big ask.

In the tour description, it’s said that “Netflix is teaming up with AEG Presents to launch a KPop Demon Hunters global concert tour, a live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways.” AEG is responsible for curating some of the biggest K-pop concert tours.

However, when news about the KPop Demon Hunters tour dropped, fans quickly zeroed in on a part where it said that “Netflix made no indication whether this tour will feature any of the singing talent from the films for either Huntrix (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) or the Saja Boys.” The Huntrix trio has been doing a public campaign for their film over the last year, as well as performing at major events like New Year’s Eve in Times Square, NYC, or the Oscars.

Not surprisingly, a lot of KPop Demon Hunters fans are concluding that if the original cast of performers isn’t headlining the tour, it won’t be worth the price of admission. One comment stated it in plain terms: “if none of the original singing voices are involved, it’ll be a hard pass for me 🤷‍♀️”.

But other scenarios are much more debatable. Some fans are speculating that the EAJAE, Audrey, Rei, and other cast members could be brought back in to record new versions of the original songs, new tracks, or both, which would then be performed by hologram versions of the animated characters. That kind of scenario doesn’t seem to be a deal breaker with fans, but could eliminate some sectors of the ticket-buying demographic.

Either way, this KPop Demon Hunters World Tour represents an interesting step in an already revolutionary story in entertainment. Netflix invested in an animated feature Sony thought was too strange for theaters, and instead received unprecedented levels of fandom and synergy between the film and soundtrack. Netflix even achieved the unthinkable when it released KPop Demon Hunters in theaters for a sing-along event, and still conquered the box office months after viewers had already been watching it at home on streaming. Now, a lot of those same families will dig into their wallets yet again for the concert. It’s money flowing in on so many fronts, and the pot is only getting bigger.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix. Go to the World Tour Homepage to join the waitlist. And talk all things K-Pop on the ComicBook Forum!