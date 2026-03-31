KPop Demon Hunters Returns With New Animated Short

KPop Demon Hunters has had a major 2026 so far, thanks to taking home Oscar gold at this year’s Academy Awards. Winning the Oscars for “Best Animated Picture” and “Best Original Song,” animation enthusiasts are lying in wait for this universe to expand with its confirmed sequel. Unfortunately, both Netflix and Sony have confirmed that we’ll be waiting some time to see Rumi, Mira, and Zoey return. Fans don’t have to wait for Part 2 to see the demon hunters in action, however. A new short has made its way online to promote Huntrix’s latest wild endeavor in the real world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a part of their new collaboration with McDonald’s, KPop Demon Hunters has created a new animated short to show its stars chowing down on the new Huntrix and Saja Boys meals. These new collaboration meals are available at McDonald’s, and here’s how the restaurant chain describes the edibles:

The Huntr/X Meal – A 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, complete with a medium drink, Ramyeon McShaker Fries, Demon Sauce and Hunter Sauce. Seasoned with a blend of soy, garlic, sesame and spice, the Ramyeon McShaker Fries are inspired by Rumi, Mira and Zoey’s go-to noodle snack.

The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal: A Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal. The breakfast sandwich comes topped with a peppery Spicy Saja Sauce. Hashbrowns and a small soft drink are included in the meal.

You can check out the new video below to see Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in action once again.

Play video

What Lies in Wait For Huntrix?

Image Courtesy of Netflix

While few details have been revealed about KPop Demon Hunters 2, the creators of the original have been teasing what might be to come for the demon-hunting trio. In an interview earlier this year, producer Michelle Wong hinted at the upcoming sequel exploring the characters and creatures who might not have had as much screen time as other players, “I mean, for me, I’d like to explore Mira and Zoey’s background and where they come from. Or even Derpy. More about Derpy and Sussie’s relationship.”

The director and screenwriter of KPop Demon Hunters, Maggie Chang, confirmed that we might be waiting some time to see the sequel emerge, “It’s going to be a long wait for anything because, unfortunately, animation just takes a long time. Although this awards run has been amazing and fun, I just can’t wait to dive right back into another movie and to figure something out, you know, for the world to share. I’m sure that’s what a lot of people hope.” With Netflix reportedly planning to create worldwide tours, a television series, a live-action adaptation, and much more to ride the wave of popularity that Huntrix has received, we might not have to wait for years before we see a new project hit the streaming service. With two Oscars under the franchise’s belt already, the sky is the limit.

What do you think of this new misadventure starring Zoey, Mira, and Rumi? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!