5 Modern Horror Movies That Are Destined To Become Cult Classics

Cult classics are a staple of cinema, with plenty of films struggling upon release, only to become beloved over time. It has happened across all sorts of genres and led to the reevaluation of movies like Fight Club, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, This is Spinal Tap, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and The Warriors. However, horror is the genre most associated with cult classics. Plenty of horror movies were poorly received or weren’t a hit at the time of their release, only to turn into legendary films. The Evil Dead, The Lost Boys, Trick ‘r Treat, Sleepaway Camp, and Killer Klowns from Outer Space are prime examples of this. It can be hard to peg a movie as a cult classic before it eventually happens, yet there are a handful of modern horror films that clearly have all the makings of what makes a cult classic possible.

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There are horror movies from the past few years that were unjustly overlooked. Maybe they received lackluster reviews and deserved better, or it could be a case where they didn’t make a lot of money commercially, yet have the traits of a movie that people will come to appreciate more over time. Regardless, you’re likely not done hearing about these projects.

5) Possessor

Possessor (2020) is a creative film that blends horror with sci-fi, mystery, and psychological thriller. It comes from Brandon Cronenberg, the son of legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg. The movie follows an assassin who possesses the bodies of various hosts to carry out their killings. Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, and Sean Bean all deliver quality performances, helping Possessor earn the strong reviews it received. However, the film flopped financially, thanks in part to the pandemic that hurt the box office of so many projects in 2020.

The cinematography is impressive, and Brandon Cronenberg’s unique vision makes him a horror director to keep an eye on. The film’s originality is exactly the kind of thing that could turn a film into a cult classic. More people are likely to discover Possessor over the years, especially if Cronenberg releases more quality films, and it’ll gain popularity because of just how good it is. Plus, fans of several genres are likely to find something they’ll appreciate about it.

4) Doctor Sleep

It’s kind of surprising that Doctor Sleep (2019) didn’t become a bigger hit, as the movie had everything going for it to be a box office success. It’s a sequel to The Shining, which is one of the greatest horror movies ever made, and, like its predecessor, comes from the mind of acclaimed author Stephen King. It also boasts a fantastic horror director in Mike Flanagan, of The Haunting of Hill House fame, and has a stellar cast led by Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson. Alas, Doctor Sleep made less than $75 million on a budget of around $55 million.

Some felt that the runtime, at over two and a half hours, was why it struggled financially. Thankfully, in the coming years, people can watch a long movie from the comfort of their own homes, making it easier for many to take in. The film scored good reviews and can become a great double feature with The Shining. When you add in the rising popularity of Ferguson in recent years, Doctor Sleep can easily become a cult classic.

3) Watcher

Watcher (2022) may have been overlooked because it was easy to mix up its name with other projects. The Watchers premiered in 2024, and Netflix had a series called The Watcher that also released in 2022, meaning plenty of people likely never even stumbled upon this film while searching online. Watcher deserves to be recognized as a fantastic modern horror thriller, telling the story of a woman who moves to a different country with her boyfriend after he gets a new job.

While she’s stuck home alone, she starts to notice her neighbor watching her, and what follows is a terrifying blend of stalking, paranoia, and not knowing what’s real. Watcher culminates with a wild ending that cements why it’s such a great horror project. Maika Monroe is a modern scream queen, and this film will go right alongside impressive movies like It Follows and Longlegs for future horror fans everywhere.

2) Malignant

One of the most surprising box office flops in the horror genre is Malignant (2021). It had an intriguing trailer and comes from the mind of James Wan, who is behind major horror successes like Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious. Malignant felt similar to some of his past films on the surface, but the finished product is wildly different from anything he had made before. The story centers on a woman who starts to have visions of people getting murdered and she comes to realize that the killings are actually happening.

The film’s true reveal of what’s happening to the protagonist is unlike anything you could predict, making Malignant a wild ride. The film couldn’t gross back its budget of $40 million, meaning it was overlooked by far too many people. Reviews were solid, though, with respect going to the unexpected nature of the story. Movies with shocking twists like Malignant have often found their way to cult classic status, so this lines up.

1) Companion

Although Companion (2025) certainly veers more into the territory of being a sci-fi thriller, there are still some great horror elements that make it stand out. The movie focuses on Iris, a companion robot purchased by a man to cater to his needs and be a romantic partner of sorts. The man and his friends head to a remote cabin with a plan that involves framing Iris for something, only for her to take his phone and release his ability to control her. It’s a great entry into the “good for her” subcategory.

Companion took in $37 million, which is good on its $10 million budget, but that still isn’t a huge number. There are still so many people who don’t even know this film exists. It received great reviews and features a tremendous lead performance by Sophie Thatcher. There’s already a passionate fanbase surrounding the film, and it was co-produced by Zach Cregger of Weapons and Barbarian fame, meaning it’s on its way to cult status.