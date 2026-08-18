Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 3 Adds Former James Bond And a Mortal Kombat Favorite

Extraction has grown from a single hard-hitting Netflix original into one of the company’s most dependable action franchises. Anchored by Chris Hemsworth as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake, the series built its reputation on technically ambitious set pieces, including the 21-minute continuous take that blew everyone’s minds in Extraction 2 and raised the bar for action filmmaking on streaming. The sequel also widened the world around Rake by introducing new allies and adversaries, building toward a larger mythology while sharpening the raw grit that made the original a hit. Extraction 3 is officially in production, and Netflix is expanding the franchise even further by bringing a wave of new talent aboard.

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As Deadline reveals, Extraction 3 has added five major names to its cast, including Pierce Brosnan, Don Lee, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry, and Siena Agudong. Brosnan, who played James Bond in four movies, including the all-time favorite GoldenEye, is also known for his universally acclaimed role as Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Lee, known for Train to Busan, is already part of the Extraction universe, as he’s set to lead centered on a former child soldier turned mercenary. Taslim, the Sub-Zero across the modern Mortal Kombat films, joins a supporting cast that also includes Chi Lewis-Parry, who broke out in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and Siena Agudong, set to star in the upcoming Carrie series by Mike Flanagan. Character details for the new additions have not been revealed.

Extraction 3‘s Star-Studded Cast Can Make It the Biggest Chapter in the Franchise

Extraction 3 has been in development since shortly after Extraction 2 premiered in 2023, but Netflix only officially confirmed the threequel in April 2026. Production began this summer in Sydney, Australia, a shift from the globe-hopping locations of the first two films, which sent Rake through India, Thailand, Georgia, and Prague. As expected, Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake, joined again by Idris Elba as Alcott and Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan, hopefully taking on larger roles after smaller appearances in Extraction 2. Sam Hargrave, the stunt coordinator turned filmmaker behind every entry in the franchise, is back directing, while David Weil takes over screenwriting duties from Joe Russo, who remains attached as a producer alongside his brother Anthony — the Russos will likely be less involved, given their current commitment with Marvel. Filming is expected to wrap by October, positioning Extraction 3 for release sometime in 2027.

Extraction became one of Netflix’s most-watched films at launch in 2020, but Extraction 2 improved on nearly every metric, drawing 42.8 million views and 88 million hours watched in its first three days, a haul that made it Netflix’s biggest movie debut of 2023 and eventually pushed it into the platform’s all-time top ten most popular original films. The sequel was also better received by critics and fans alike, climbing to an 80 percent Tomatometer score and an 84 percent audience score. The pressure is on for Extraction 3 to continue delivering high-quality entertainment and breathtaking set pieces. On the cast front, however, the threequel already brought in some impressive backup. The new cast additions, combined with the returning star power of Hemsworth, Elba, and Farahani, could translate directly into another record-setting streaming debut when the film eventually arrives.