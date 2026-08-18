Toy Story 5 Digital Release Will Feature 5 Deleted Scenes, Including One Fans Say Was “Criminal” to Remove

For more than 30 years, the Toy Story franchise has been beloved, and impressively, these movies are still going strong. Toy Story kicked off in 1995 and introduced the world to the toys Woody and Buzz Lightyear, and although so much has changed in the time since, these characters haven’t become any less iconic. In fact, Toy Story has kind of done the impossible, as not only one sequel but multiple have been just as successful if not more successful than the original. Many specifically believe that Toy Story 2 is the best Toy Story movie overall, which is really saying something considering how difficult sequels—especially sequels of movies that are considered classics—can be. Granted, Toy Story movies haven’t always been smooth sailing.

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Although all five movies currently have frankly staggering Rotten Tomatoes scores, with almost all five having 90% or higher for both critic and audience scores, there have been some grumblings about the movies, particularly Toy Story 4. Toy Story 3 had legitimately seemed like the perfect ending to a trilogy, so when Toy Story 4 came along and continued the story (and, worse still, separated Woody from the rest of the toys), it got some pushback. However, the most recent addition, Toy Story 5, managed to win many viewers over again, and it was overall very well received. While that’s unlikely to truly change, some fans are frustrated with the reveal that one beautiful scene between Jessie and Bullseye was removed, as were, apparently, four other scenes that fans will soon have access to.

Jessie and Bullseye Meet in This Deleted Toy Story 5 Scene

Woody and Buzz are the undisputed best friends of Toy Story, but Jessie and Bullseye have proven to be a very adorable duo too. Introduced in Toy Story 2, Jessie and Bullseye were revealed to be part of a collection with Woody (and Stinky Pete, arguably Toy Story’s best villain). Ultimately, when they escaped the clutches of both Al and Stinky Pete, Jessie and Bullseye joined Andy’s other toys and became part of the crew. However, outside of the flashbacks to the heartbreaking separation of Jessie from her former kid, Emily, audiences knew very little about these two characters. That was true even by the end of Toy Story 4.

Toy Story 5 certainly changed that, with most of the story focusing on Jessie and her past. Yet, Bullseye’s background has still not really been touched upon, and even with Jessie, there’s still so much we don’t know. Apparently, though, one deleted scene in Toy Story 5 would have given viewers exactly that, showcasing the first time Jessie and Bullseye met one another in Al’s room. First shared by People, the clip shows Jessie introducing herself to Bullseye, who is nervous to arrive at Al’s home, along with a joke about Woody being a “dorky looking cowboy,” a comment about how having her string pulled reminds Jessie of someone she’d prefer not to think of (Emily), and the shocking revelation that Bullseye is a lost toy, formerly belonging to a kid named Charlie.

A new deleted scene from ‘Toy Story 5’ has been revealed.



It shows how Jessie and Bullseye met each other. pic.twitter.com/X3qvEhYJjW — ToonHive (@ToonHive) August 17, 2026

Unfortunately for Disney/Pixar, fans generally aren’t happy that this scene was removed. In fact, under one X post about the scene’s removal, one comment calls the decision to do so “criminal,” saying, “Jessie and Bullseye’s first meeting being deleted is CRIMINAL.” While not all comments are using quite the same wording, the sentiment is generally the same, with many expressing disappointment that this was cut because of its significance to these characters—and the fact that it unveils an entirely new side to Bullseye. Granted, audiences will soon have access to this scene and the others that were cut, according to the same People article, which indicated that all five scenes will be part of the digital release of Toy Story 5, coming tomorrow. Nevertheless, fans remain clearly disappointed that this wasn’t kept in the movie.