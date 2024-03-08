Kung Fu Panda 4 Box Office Kicks Off to a Strong Start on Preview Night

Kung Fu Panda 4 is unlikely to top Dune Part Two's amazing opening weekend, but it's off to a strong start in its own right. The Dreamworks sequel took in a reported $3.8M in Thursday night previews, setting it up for an opening weekend estimated in the range of over $50 million -- enough to take the top spot at the weekend box office in spite of Dune's continued success. The opening night number puts it ahead of similar performers like Wonka ($3.5M) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($3M), which went on to open with $39 million and $55 million, respectively.

The movie is also getting solid reviews -- especially for the fourth installment in any franchise. It has earned a 72% positive rating from critics according to Rotten Tomatoes, landing it at just a hair below the "Certified Fresh" threshold of 75%. Audiences like it more, with 82% reporting a positive response.

The Kung Fu Panda franchise launched in 2008, with two sequels between then and 2016. There were also four short films, a TV special, and three different TV series based on the property. Black has been the voice of Po in the feature films and some video game adaptations, but other actors have stepped in to fill the role for TV, gaming, and other ancillary content.

Here's the film's official synopsis, which leans into the history and lore of the franchise:

After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to...give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be in theaters on March 8.