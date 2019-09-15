Arnold Schwarzenegger Is the President in New Kung Fury 2 Photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger has begun filming on Kung Fury 2. The star shared a photo of himself as the American president to Reddit’s movie community using his handle GovSchwarzenegger. He adds, “I met David Sandberg four years ago, right after I saw the original Kung Fury. I absolutely loved it and could not stop laughing so I had to meet him. Now we are finally in Munich shooting. I just had to share with you guys, because I’m so proud of him for making his hilarious vision into a reality. For those of you who want to get into the movies, he’s proof that if you have the vision and you work non-stop and keep hustling away, you can do it… I saw the original like a lot of you. That’s why I say David is an inspiration. If he tried to sell this script I think people would laugh at him. But he went out there, got fans excited and made something to prove he could do it. It’s a serious success story.”

Kung Fury 2 is the sequel to Sandberg’s 2015 short film Kung Fury. The crowdfunded film is an homage to action and martial arts films of the 1980s. Sandberg writes, directs, and stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sandberg plays the titular Kung Fury in the films. Kung Fury is a martial artist who is bitten by a cobra and struck by lightning, imbuing him with a new kind of kung fu and making him the chosen one of prophecy. In Kung Fury 2, Kung Fury protects 1985 Miami with his team of Thundercops, heroes from across time. Together they keep the forces of Kung Fuhrer, aka Adolf Hitler, at bay.

That all changes when one of the Thundercops dies. The Thundercops disband. A new villain allies with Kung Fuhrer. All seems lost and it’s up to Kung Fury to travel through time, protect his friends, defend the Miami Kung Fu Academy, and stop Kung Fuhrer for good.

The film’s cast also includes Michael Fassbender as Kung Fury’s partner Colt Magnum, Alexandra Shipp as Rey Porter, a reporter close to Kung Fury, Jorma Taccone as Adolf Hitler, Leopold Nisson as Hackerman, a computer expert able to transform inot a “Hackerbot,” and Eleni Young as Barbarianna, a Viking warrior who wields a minigun while riding a giant wolf. David Hasselhoff lends his voice to Hoff 9000, a Thundercop who transformed into a car.

What do you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the president in Kung Fury 2? Let us know in the comments.