Jim Henson's Labyrinth Coming to IDW With New One-Shot

This December, Boom! Studios takes a page out of DC's Black Label playbook with a prestige miniseries using an oversized art format. For it, they will return to the world of Jim Henson's Labyrinth, the cult classic film starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly and directed by Jim Henson from a screenplay by Terry Jones. This afternoon, Boom! announced that they will release the one-shot Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Masquerade in December, an oversized one-shot issue "starring the strange and wondrous characters of Jim Henson’s beloved fantasy classic Labyrinth," from award-winning author Lara Elena Donnelly (Amberlough), artists French Carlomagno (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Samantha Dodge (Catwoman: Soulstealer), and Pius Bak (The Magicians: Alice’s Story).

Boom! is also the home of Dark Crystal comics, through a deal with the Henson family and their company that brings many of Henson's non-Muppet characters to the publisher. The Muppets, now owned by Disney, are not currently appearing in comics, and would probably head to Marvel first if they did.

You can check out all of the official details on Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Masquerade below. To get your copy, order it before November to stay clear of the final order cutoff for comic shops.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

You’re invited to the ball of the season! But all is not as it seems with the guests of Jareth’s famous Masquerade, as one of the partygoers slowly awakens to the reality of her topsy-turvy existence in the Goblin Kingdom after Sarah’s escape from the ball. As this mysterious participant puts together the pieces of who she is and where she is, her discoveries could unravel the very fabric of this fantasy world!

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Masquerade #1 features main cover art by artist Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman) and variant cover art by Evan Cagle (Strange Skies Over East Berlin).

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Print copies of Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Masquerade #1 will be available for sale in December 2020 exclusively at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore.