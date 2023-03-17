John Wick's Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski Share Statement on Lance Reddick's Death

The tragic news broke earlier today that Lance Reddick has passed away at age 60. Reddick was known for an array of roles, including playing Charon in the John Wick franchise. In fact, Reddick will be seen on the big screen in John Wick: Chapter 4 next week. The actor's unexpected passing has left fans and collaborates shocked, including John Wick director Chad Stahelski and John Wick star Keanu Reeves. The duo released a statement today (via Deadline) after the news of Reddick's passing was released.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," Stahelski and Reeves said. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

A statement was also issued by Lionsgate, the studio behind John Wick:

"The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

In addition to the upcoming fourth John Wick film, Reddick just wrapped production on the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians which will see him playing Zeus. As for the John Wick franchise, news of Reddick's involvement in the spin-off film, Ballerina, was announced in December. "Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It's great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise," producer Erica Lee said in a statement. The project wrapped production in February which means fans will get another chance to see Reddick in the role.

Reddick was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and studied classical music composition at the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music where he got his Bachelor of Music degree before earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from Yale in 1994. Reddick began acting onscreen in the 1990s, first appearing in episodes of New York Undercover, Swift Justice, and The Nanny. His first film role was playing Anton Le Farge in Alfonso Cuarón's Great Expectation in 1998. Reddick's film credits included The Siege, I Dreamed of Africa, Don't Say a Word, Tennessee, The Way of War, Jonah Hex, Won't Back Down, White House Down, The Guest, Little Woods, Sylvie's Love, One Night in Miami, Godzilla vs. Kong, and more.

Reddick's television appearances included The Wire, The West Wing, Falcone, Oz, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Miami, LOST, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fringe, The Blacklist, Ricky and Morty, American Horror Story, DuckTales, Castlevania, Bosch, and more.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters on March 24th.