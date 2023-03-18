Lance Reddick's Wife Releases Statement Thanking Fans for Support

Lance Reddick, beloved actor known for his roles as Cedric Daniels in The Wire and Charon in the John Wick franchise as well as his work in the Destiny video game, passed away Friday at the age of 60 and now, his wife Stephanie Reddick has released a statement thanking fans for their "overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories" about the actor. The statement was shared on Reddick's official social media pages on Saturday, and you can check it out for yourself below.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon," the statement reads. "Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them."

"And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you," the statement continued. "Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown."

Reddick was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and studied classical music composition at the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music where he got his Bachelor of Music degree before earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from Yale in 1994. Reddick began acting onscreen in the 1990s, first appearing in episodes of New York Undercover, Swift Justice, and The Nanny. His first film role was playing Anton Le Farge in Alfonso Cuarón's Great Expectation in 1998. Reddick's film credits included The Siege, I Dreamed of Africa, Don't Say a Word, Tennessee, The Way of War, Jonah Hex, Won't Back Down, White House Down, The Guest, Little Woods, Sylvie's Love, One Night in Miami, Godzilla vs. Kong, and more.

Reddick's television appearances included The West Wing, Falcone, Oz, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Miami, LOST, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fringe, The Blacklist, Ricky and Morty, American Horror Story, DuckTales, Castlevania, Bosch, and more.

Reddick just wrapped production on the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians which will see him playing Zeus. As for the John Wick franchise, news of Reddick's involvement in Ballerina was announced in December. "Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It's great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise," producer Erica Lee said in a statement. The project wrapped production in February which means fans will get another chance to see Reddick in the role.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," John Wick director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

A statement was also issued by Lionsgate, the studio behind John Wick:

"The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."