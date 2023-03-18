Percy Jackson Creator Pays Tribute to Lance Reddick, "I Will Never See Zeus the Same Way Again"

The tragic news broke yesterday that actor Lance Reddick passed away at age 60. Reddick had over 100 acting credits to his name and even more projects in the works. In fact, fans can see him next week reprising his role as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4. The actor also just wrapped production on the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians which will see him playing Zeus. Today, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan took to his website to pay tribute to Reddick and praise his performance as Zeus in the upcoming Dinsey+ series.

"We are devastated to hear of the untimely passing of Lance Reddick, our Zeus in season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. I've been in shock since yesterday, trying to understand how such a vibrant, kind and talented man could be so quickly taken from the world," Riordan wrote. "I met Lance on set just a few months ago, and he could not have been more wonderful and welcoming. His gravitas and regal bearing made him perfect for the king of the gods, but from what I could tell, in person he was nothing like the blustery and distant sky god. He had a marvelous and quirky sense of humor. He was thoughtful, caring and piercingly perceptive. He was a multi-faceted artist who elevated every part he played from Cedric Daniels in The Wire to Charon in John Wick to Zeus in our own show."

Riordan continued, "A musician by training, he seemed to bring that sensibility to the screen – quickly reading the tempo, the melody, and the structure of every piece, finding his place in the ensemble, and then creating unforgettable, unexpected interpretations that turned the compositions into masterpieces. As a fan, I will miss him terribly. As the creator of Percy Jackson, I will never see Zeus the same way again, and I feel so fortunate that our paths crossed, if only briefly."

He concluded, "It will be difficult working on those scenes in which Lance appears – not just because we mourn him, but because they will remind us of how much brilliance we have lost. At least it's comforting to know that we'll be able to share that performance with Lance's millions of fans, and we will get to see his artistry in action one more time. As for me, I have trouble believing such a force of nature could ever really be gone. I will choose to think that maybe Mount Olympus simply had need of their king. Godspeed, Mr. Reddick, and thank you."

Will Lance Reddick Be in Ballerina?

The news of Reddick's involvement in the John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, was announced in December. "Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It's great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise," producer Erica Lee said in a statement. The project wrapped production in February which means fans will get another chance to see Reddick in the role again.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to debut on Disney+ next year.