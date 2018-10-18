Last Chance to Get the ‘Harry Potter’ Pocket Funko Pop Advent Calendar for Christmas

Funko’s adorable Harry Potter pocket Pop figure advent calendar launched six days ago, and promptly sold out everywhere. At the moment, Pop In A Box is the only place that we can find that’s selling it for the standard $56.99 price with shipping slated for November. We’re not sure if more stock will arrive in time for Christmas, but if you really want this set, it’s best not to take chances. This may be your last opportunity, so grab it right here while you still can.

The set includes 24 figures – which haven’t been fully revealed – but the image confirms that Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, Dobby, Dumbledore, and Hedwig will be among them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is currently in the midst of a very rare buy one, get one 50% off sale on their Funko Pop collection. We’re not talking about clearance-level Pop figures here. We’re talking about a collection of over 3000 figures that includes the hottest pre-orders and exclusives.

You can shop the entire Funko BOGO 50% off sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Use the checkboxes on the left to sort the figures by theme, character, and more (or just run a search). Needless to say, the sheer size of this Funko sale makes it a bit overwhelming, but we’ve included links to some popular collections below to get you started. If you want to maximize the deal, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

• Funko’s Fornite Pop Figure Collection

• Funko’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop Figure Collection

• Funko’s Dragon Ball Pop Figure Collection

• Funko’s Marvel Pop Figures

• Funko’s DC Comics Pop Figures

• Funko’s Star Wars Pop Figures

• Funko’s Harry Potter Pop Figures

• Funko’s Doctor Who Pop Figures

• Funko’s Die Hard Pop Figures

• Funko Notorious B.I.G. With Crown Pop Figure

• Funko Power Rangers Pop Figures

The list above barely scratches the surface of this Funko sale, so set aside some time to browse through the entire list. You have until October 23rd to take advantage of the deal, but the lineup will change daily and the best stuff will go quickly.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.