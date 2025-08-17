Next PlayStation Movie Revealed in New Report

It looks like Sony has found its next PlayStation game to adapt for the big screen. A new rumor, courtesy of scooper Daniel Richtman, suggests The Last Guardian is being eyed for a film adaptation by Sony Pictures. The rumor was posted by Richtman on his Patreon, but unfortunately, no further details were made available as to any potential directors or writers. The Last Guardian was first released for PlayStation 4 back in 2016, with a VR experience being announced the following year by Sony. The video game hails from Japan Studio and GenDesign and is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The Last Guardian takes place in a strange and mystical land and follows a young boy who discovers a mysterious creature with which he forms a deep, unbreakable bond. As the two form an unlikely companionship, they must rely on each other to escape towering, treacherous ruins filled with unknown dangers. The video game is described as a touching, emotional story of friendship and trust. It has a Metascore of 82 and received a user score of 7.8 through Metacritic. The game was in development for over eight years, and despite having some mechanical issues, it’s been hailed as fully developed and full of emotion.

The Last Guardian is the latest PlayStation game to be rumored for a big screen adaptation. Another huge PlayStation game being eyed for a feature film is Horizon Zero Dawn. That project was previously in development as a television series at Netflix. However, that is no longer the case, as Sony has a movie in early development. Other games getting the big screen treatment include Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone, Gravity Rush, Helldivers, Jak and Daxter, and Resident Evil. The latter, of course, is in pre-production now from writer and director Zach Cregger with production expected to kickoff soon.

The Last Guardian video game has earned a few awards since it was released, including the BAFTA Games Award Audio Achievement in 2017. Other awards the game won or was nominated for include, but are not limited to, the Best Original Property and Artistic Achievement at 2017’s BAFTA Games, Best Video Game at 2017’s Empire Awards UK, and Character Design and Art Direction, Fantasy at 2017’s NAVGTR Awards. In 2018, the video game received a vinyl pressing of its soundtrack, featuring performances by the London Symphony Orchestra, the Trinity Boys Choir, and London Voices on a 2-disc vinyl LP.

With little details provided on the rumored film, it would appear the film adaptation of The Last Guardian is currently still in the early stages. This also is not the first time an adaptation of The Last Guardian has been rumored, as speculation has been circulating since 2020, with no confirmation yet to come from Sony Entertainment or PlayStation. Until it is officially confirmed, this should be treated as a rumor, which will hopefully be confirmed one way or another in the coming weeks or months.

The Last Guardian is currently included in the PlayStation Plus membership. Those without the premium membership can purchase the game for just $19.99 now through the PlayStation Store.