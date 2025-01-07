Helldivers Movie Announced

A Helldivers movie is in the works, according to Sony. Over the last year, a little known franchise called Helldivers went from a small, niche co-op game absolutely exploded with the release of its sequel, Helldivers 2. The game was a surprise hit after appearing at several PlayStation events, but rarely ever coming away as one of the best looking games. There was interest, but no one could’ve predicted just how big it would be. It was immediately one of the biggest games of 2024 upon its release in February and blew up on Steam and PS5.

Helldivers 2 has continued to succeed thanks to free updates that add tons of new content to the game such as vehicles, enemy types, and more that radically change the experience. Many were blown away by the game thanks to its fun, chaotic gameplay that left players laughing even in defeat as they tried to fight insect-like aliens and robots with giant bombs and LMGs. What made things even more interesting is that Helldivers studio Arrowhead Studios is not owned by PlayStation, but PlayStation did publish the game. However, it seems that hasn’t stopped Sony from making bigger moves with the franchise.

At CES 2025, Sony outlined some plans for future films and shows for its video games. Of course, that meant a sneak peek at The Last of Us season 2 and the announcement of a Horizon Zero Dawn movie. While the former was expected and the latter is sort of an evolution of a previously announced Horizon adaptation, no one expected a Helldivers movie.

Sony confirmed that it is working on a Helldivers film during the trade show, but neglected to give any other details. As of right now, there is no release date, director, writer, or stars announced for the film. However, given the immense popularity for Helldivers 2, it seems like this is probably a priority for Sony and PlayStation Productions.

Helldivers as a series isn’t a narrative-driven game, but it does have a lot of lore and commentary on things like military propaganda. It’s likely the film will be pretty tongue-in-cheek and take some cues from Starship Troopers, a film that clearly heavily inspired the Helldivers games. Whether or not it can capture exactly what fans enjoy about the game remains to be seen, but PlayStation Productions has done a pretty solid job at creating compelling video game adaptations so far.