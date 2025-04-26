Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Is Almost Certainly Getting Adapted Into a Movie

Naughty Dog’s got another potential video game adaptation on its hands. No, it’s not The Last of Us Season 3 nor a Uncharted sequel: it’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Neil Druckmann has brought some incredible IPs to the video game industry over the past decade, with all of them getting multiple installments, each with global acclaim. With HBO and Max’s The Last of Us Season 2 premiering earlier this month, it’s the perfect time to take a look at Naughty Dog’s upcoming sci-fi action-adventure title that already has the feel of a Hollywood film filled with stars, both in space and in the cast. PlayStation Productions better keep an eye on Intergalactic, as it surely will be its next course of action for the spotlight.

A few months ago, PlayStation Productions announced Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Helldivers movie adaptations, which seemed like a pretty obvious direction for the company. These games have made tremendous strides for PlayStation over the years, and their stories can be transcribed through the camera lens in an impactful way. Sure, the idea of adaptations has been tricky, but there has been a lot of success recently with A Minecraft Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and TLOU Season 2. When thinking about the stories that have emotionally impacted their audiences, the first company that comes to mind is Naughty Dog.

The Announcement trailer teased the journey that Our Protagonist, Jordan Kim, will take on in the first installment of the Intergalactic franchise.

For bringing Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet to the big screen, the cinematic proof can be witnessed within its reveal trailer. Boasting a vibrant display of warm and cold colors, the footage only gave us a taste of what Naughty Dog is cooking. With the prospect of no The Last of Us Part 3 anytime soon, The Heretic Prophet is the next game we will see come from the company, which looks to dive deep into religious sects and bounty hunters. This is a different type of game crafted by Naughty Dog, especially after The Last of Us and Uncharted, but that only demonstrates the storytelling audiences love to see. A sci-fi movie steeped in religion like Blade Runner, Akira, and Star Wars isn’t seen all too often, which is why it’s obvious to see how an Intergalactic film would be a prime target for PlayStation Studios to pick up.

When it comes to the cast, there are some well-known actors in the game with Mortal Kombat II‘s Tati Gabrielle, Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani, Better Call Saul‘s Tony Dalton, The Last of Us‘s Troy Baker, as well as a few that have yet to be announced. With the game set to follow a bounty hunter tracking down a crime syndicate, the plot works perfectly with the Hollywood-esque tone of a blockbuster film. You also can’t forget that Academy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails are behind the score. The visuals, cast, and score all feel like it was made for the spotlight, which actually wouldn’t be a bad assumption since this is the first project from Naughty Dog since it started bringing its franchises to Hollywood.

Since its last project, which was 2020’s The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog has been working on The Heretic Prophet. Sony’s PlayStation Productions’ first project was the 2022 action-adventure movie Uncharted starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Intergalactic‘s actress Tati Gabrielle. With the critical acclaim derived from HBO’s television series The Last of Us, Druckmann likely sees the potential in merging the Hollywood visual splendor with the interactive experience of a video game. The announcement trailer teases its potential as a blockbuster movie, with product placements for Adidas, Sony, and Porsche in its 1980s aesthetic.

There’s no doubt that Intergalactic is vying to one day be seen on the big screen based on its incredible visuals and casting, but before it hits the box office, players need to get their hands on it. With rumors of the release date being in 2026, it might be a while until we see the new Naughty Dog IP at a theatre near you. The potential for an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet movie is far away, but it’s most certainly a part of Naughty Dog and PlayStation Productions’ cinematic future.