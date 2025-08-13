PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games Revealed for August 2025

PlayStation gamers have an exciting month ahead this August, with 25 new games headed to the PS5. But PS Plus subscribers in the Extra and Premium tiers have even more to look forward to. Today, PlayStation announced its lineup for August 2025 PS Plus Extra and Premium games. And while the list isn’t that long, there are some truly stellar entries making their way to the subscription service on August 19th.

JRPG fans will be pleased to know this month’s lineup includes two excellent games, Unicorn Overlord and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key. But that’s not all. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is also making an appearance, along with the newly reimagined version of Mortal Kombat 1. And for my fellow cozy gamers, the beloved farming sim Coral Island also makes an appearance. We’ve also got a day one release title in Sword of the Sea, which is a highly anticipated indie darling. Basically, there’s something for just about anyone to enjoy in the new PS Plus catalog additions this August.

Image courtesy of giant squid

Before we dig into the list, I do also want to note that there’s a new game preview for PS Premium subscribers this month. PlayStation gamers can check out the first 5 hours of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach starting on August 19th. If you’ve been on the fence about this new game, it’s a great opportunity to check it out before you fully commit. And as long as you grab the full game on your PS5, progress and achievements will carry over.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Catalog Games for August 2025

Here’s every game available for both PS Plus Extra and Premium Subscribers starting on August 19th:

Mortal Kombat 1, PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, PS4 & PS5

Sword of the Sea, PS5

Earth Defense Force 6, PS4 & PS5

Unicorn Overlord, PS4 & PS5

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key, PS4 & PS5

Indika, PS5

Harold Halibut, PS5

Coral Island, PS5

For PS4 gamers sad to be losing live service games like Genshin Impact, it’s a solid lineup with several great PS4 titles to choose from.

PlayStation Plus Premium Catalog Games for August 2025

Image courtesy of Capcom

These games are available only for Premium members. It’s a Resident Evil double feature in August, so it’s a good month to be a horror fan with a top-tier PS Plus subscription:

Resident Evil 2, PS4, PS5

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, PS4, PS5

Both of these titles were originally released for the first PlayStation, making this a nostalgic return. The games are enhanced, but not fully remastered, for modern PlayStation consoles. With the upcoming trailer reveal for Resident Evil: Requiem, it’s perfect timing for a nostalgic return to the franchise.

In all, the PS Plus Extra and Premium lineup for August 2025 is pretty solid. These games will all arrive on August 19th, so there’s not too long to wait before you grab your next game. These will join the lineup of free games available for PS Plus Essential subscribers in August, which were revealed at the start of the month.