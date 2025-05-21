Street Fighter Movie Castings Could Impact Ghost of Tsushima Movie

Despite the big news of today’s Street Fighter castings, some Ghost of Tsushima fans may be a bit disheartened. Earlier, it was revealed that four actors are in talks to star in the live-action Street Fighter film from Legendary Studios: Noah Centineo (The Recruit), Jason Momoa (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), Roman Reigns (WWE), and Andrew Koji (Warrior). While the castings has yet to be finalized, they will likely be included in the adaptation of the famous Capcom fighting series. Unfortunately, one actor’s involvement may spell bad news for the long-awaited Ghost of Tsushima film from Sony Pictures and John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unknown when both projects, Street Fighter and Ghost of Tsushima, are expected to start filming and be released. However, Street Fighter has the upper hand given today’s casting report. So, while it could be that the Ghost of Tsushima film may be far away from releasing, especially with its director doing John Wick 5, one of the top choices to play the game’s protagonist, Jin Sakai, may no longer be in the running.

Andrew Koji’s Involvement in Street Fighter May Be Bad News for Ghost of Tsushima

Andrew Koji, who’s known for his roles in the Bruce Lee-inspired Warrior and John Wick’s David Leitch-directed Bullet Train, has been a top choice for the protagonist Jin Sakai in the Ghost of Tsushima movie. In fact, the actor has gone on record in the past to say that he is very interested in the role.

“I’m going after Ghost of Tsushima — that’s what I’m going to do,” said Koji in a 2021 interview. “I would love that. I think I can do a really good Jin Sakai. I can bring my own spin to it. I’ve played [the video game] twice now. I was thinking about it because [the adaptation has] been on the horizon, all the team talking about it. It would have to stand by itself, because the game’s so good. Let that exist by itself, and the film should be something slightly different. That’s the problem with those video game films.”

The actor is a big fan of video games and was even in last year’s breakout hit Black Myth: Wukong. It’s no surprise to see Andrew’s name as one of the potential cast members of the upcoming Street Fighter film, potentially as its protagonist, Ryu. Still, with Stahelski doing John Wick 5 and Koji potentially doing Street Fighter, the chances of seeing Ghost of Tsushima on the big screen anytime soon are rather slim, even if Koji isn’t cast in the role. While timing could be on his side given John Wick 5, it’s unclear if casting had already taken place, given the rumor of Shogun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada’s casting last year.

Regardless, fans of Sucker Punch’s Japan-set epic won’t have to wait long for more, as Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to the 2020 PlayStation exclusive, is expected to release on October 2, 2025 on PlayStation 5.