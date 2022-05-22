Gerard Butler's Law Abiding Citizen Getting a Sequel

✖

Do you remember the 2009 film Law Abiding Citizen? The one about the man getting revenge on the Philadelphia justice system that starred Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx? The film was a modest hit at the box office when it was released, earning a total of $130 million throughout its entire run, but spend more than a decade without much conversation at all. That changed late last year when the film was added to Netflix and spent a couple of weeks as one of the streaming service's most popular movies. Now, seemingly thanks to that new energy, Law Abiding Citizen is getting a sequel.

According to Deadline, Gerard Butler is returning to produce a second Law Abiding Citizen, alongside fellow producers Lucas Foster and Alan Siegel, as well as screenwriter Kurt Wimmer. Rob Paris and Mikc Witherill are set to produce the new movie for Rivulet Films while Tristen Tuckfield and Jillian Apfelbaum serve as executive producers for Village Roadshow Pictures.

At this time, there are no plot details available for the Law Abiding Citizen sequel. It's also not clear just yet if anyone from the original film's cast will be reprising their roles. But the wheels are definitely in motion for a second installment.

"I am delighted to partner with Rob, Mike and Village Roadshow Pictures, together with my frequent creative partner Kurt Wimmer, to revisit these great characters and this compelling topic which seems even more relevant today than when we made the original film," Foster said in a statement. "We're going to blow your mind... again."

Paris and Witherill added, "The demand for smart, star-driven action thrillers in the marketplace is palpable, and this is one of those rare unexploited franchise opportunities that was too good to pass up."

"We're thrilled to partner with Rivulet on the sequel to Law Abiding Citizen. It's a title that exemplifies the scope and breadth of the Vine library," said Tuckfield and Apfelbaum. "Collaborating closely with Kurt and Lucas will lend the creative authenticity necessary to make a film worthy of its predecessor."

