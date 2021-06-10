LeBron James' House Party Reboot Could Be Headed to HBO Max

✖

The LeBron James-produed remake of House Party planned for release in 2022 is likely to skip over a traditional theatrical release and head straight to HBO Max. The fan-favorite '90s comedy is set to get a modern-day update from New Line Cinema and The SpringHill Company (overseen by James). — and now we know the latest cast member to join that. Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole will star in the film alongside comedian and actor DC Young Fly. The news that the movie might head to HBO Max was referenced yesterday as part of a larger report that looked at Warner Bros.' release plans in the coming months and years.

Warner's movies in 2021 have all been released to HBO Max, even the ones that are also getting theatrical releases. It's convenient for audiences, especially in areas where the economy is not completely recovered from the COVID-19 shutdown, but frustrates theatrical exhibitors. Producers and some filmmakers, too, have groused about the plan and have been holding up "the theatrical experience" as the distribution gold standard.

The original House Party followed a high schooler (Christopher “Kid” Reid) sneaking out to his buddy (Christopher “Play” Martin) house party in what turns into a wild night full of antics, music, and plenty of fun. The film is expected to be helmed by award-winning music video director Calmatic, who will be making his feature film debut. Emmy-nominated Atlanta writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori wrote the script.

The film will be produced by SpringHill Entertainment’s LeBron James and Maverick Carter, both of whom are reportedly fans of the original film, and saw this new reimagining as "a high priority" as they started moving aggressively into the film space. New Line and Springhill are currently looking to cast the film's female leads, as well as the additional cameos that flesh out a project like this.

Milestone Media's Reginald Hudlin, who directed the original House Party, will executive produce alongside and Warrington Hudlin, Spencer Beighley, and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri and overseeing for the studio.