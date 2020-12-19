Legally Blonde 3: Luke Wilson Would Love to Reunite With Reese Witherspoon in Sequel

✖

Earlier this year it was confirmed that after 17 years the Legally Blonde franchise is being revived for a third feature film. MGM announced the threequel back in October with a release date of May 2022 being targeted. Reese Witherspoon is set to return as Elle Woods for the film and will also be producing through her Hello Sunshine studio, but one person that hasn't been confirmed to come back is Luke Wilson as her partner in law and life, Emmett Richmond. Speaking in a new interview the actor said he'd love to return but sadly hasn't heard anything just yet about a reprisal.

“Of course [I’d do it],” Wilson told Us Weekly. “As for the Legally Blonde that we’re hearing about now — I don’t know anything than the usual man on the street. And that’s really the truth. I’ve heard they’re writing it and trying to put it together, but they’re keeping it pretty firmly under wraps.”

He continued, “I loved working with Reese, and definitely, that’s one of those movies where I never had that happen before to such a degree where when it came out, I’d go back to Texas and there would be little squadrons of girls who would come up at that age, like, 8 to 12 and 14, and they would have all these questions about Elle. They’d ask where she was and what she was doing and was she as great as she seemed. It’s just a good feeling. It’s one thing to make a movie people like, it’s another thing to make a movie that does well, but to have one that gets legs because of how people feel about it, that is a great feeling. To have a movie make a jump to generations.”

Officially in development since June 2018, it was previously reported that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were set to write Legally Blonde 3 with Kaling and Goor reportedly giving "an entirely new fresh spin" on the MGM threequel's script which was originally penned by Kristen "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah. Jamie Suk has been tapped to direct.

Based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown, Legally Blonde opened in theaters in 2001 and quickly became a hit, grossing $141 million at the global box office. The film spawned a franchise of sorts with a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, a 2009 direct-to-DVD spinoff Legally Blondes, a Broadway musical Legally Blonde: The Musical.