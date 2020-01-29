LEGO Announces Fast & Furious Partnership

It’s been a big day for the Fast & Furious franchise (or The Fast Saga as they seem to be officially calling it now) as the first look and official title for the ninth film were revealed. Now another major piece of news has been revealed with the announcement that Universal has teamed up with The LEGO Group to develop Fast & Furious branded LEGO building sets.

The Fast & Furious LEGO sets will be under the “LEGO Technic” which means they won’t be small enough for your mini-figs to use and will be a little more complicated to build than your standard LEGO set. This brand of LEGO building sets are also almost exclusively cars, so it makes a lot of sense. The new set will be revealed later this year and will be available in April ahead of the release of F9 in theaters.

“The Fast & Furious saga continues its blockbuster growth in fun, new ways – with video games, a new animated series and now in the construction toy segment,” Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Toys and Hardlines, Universal Brand Development said. “Fans across generations will love building the Fast & Furious car of their dreams with this LEGO Technic set.”

“The LEGO Technic brand with its authenticity and attention to detail and the action packed Fast & Furious franchise are a great match,” Jill Wilfert, Vice President of Inbound & Entertainment Licensing at the LEGO Group added. “Both franchises are known for creativity and cool cars so we are really excited to work with Universal on this awesome product that both LEGO Technic and Fast & Furious fans are going to love to build!”

So what cars from The Fast Saga do you want to see turn into LEGO Technic sets? Should they still make traditional LEGO building sets for the franchise too? Sound off in the comments below!

The trailer for the ninthe Fast & Furious movie, officially titled F9, will debut on Friday, January 31 in Miami with a major concert and event with performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, and Ludacris, who of course is also one of the stars of the franchise.

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed once again by franchise veteran Justin Lin.

F9 will hit theaters on May 22 of this year.