LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter Set Drops On February 1st

Back in October, LEGO announced its first ever set inspired by Frank Herbert's Dune series, and it comes straight out of Denis Villeneuve's new film adaptation starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Not surprisingly, the inspiration for the first set is the Atreides Royal Ornithopter with its flapping dragonfly-style blades.

The LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter (10327) set is a 1,369-piece build that features blades that can flap and retract with a 180-degree rotation. It also features foldable landing gear and eight all-new LEGO Minifigures of Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, Liet Kynes, Duncan Idaho and Baron Harkonnen. As you can see from the close-up below, that Baron Harkonnen minifig makes this set worth it all by itself.

The LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter will be in stock and shipping here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon priced at $164.99 starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET January 31st / February 1st. That said, If you want to take advantage of current LEGO Insider offers with your purchase, you'll want to sign up for a free account here.

"Like fans across the world, we were fully enraptured by the epic Dune when it released – so our return to Arakkis in Dune: Part Two was the perfect opportunity to bring this iconic craft to life in LEGO brick form," said Michael Psiaki, Design Master at the LEGO Group. "Builders can now recreate this impressive ship with amazing detail, whether to proudly display or recreate their favourite scenes from the epic Dune saga at home."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

New characters will include Lea Seydoux as Margot Fenring, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released on March 1st, 2024.