Huge LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship Set Is On Sale

The Republic Gunship from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones / The Clone Wars joined the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) in 2021 after it won a LEGO Ideas fan vote over the Nebulon B Escort Frigate and the TIE Bomber. If you haven't added it to your collection yet, now would be a good time. The set is on sale here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $325, which is 19% off the current list price.

The Republic Gunship is a 3292-piece LEGO set that features 2 pilot cockpits, swing-out spherical gun turrets, 2 cannons, opening sides, a rear hatch, and interior details. When complete, it measures 13 in. (33 cm) high, 27 in. (68 cm) long and 29 in. (74 cm) wide. Minifigures include Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a lightsaber. You can take a detailed look at the set in the image gallery below.

The Republic Gunship follows supermassive Star Wars UCS sets such as the 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon, 75252 UCS Imperial Star Destroyer, 75313 UCS AT-AT, the 75331 Razor Crest, and the brand new 75367 Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser that launched earlier this month with 5,374 pieces.