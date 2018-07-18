LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Creator Expert Set is Available Now

LEGO has launched the 10262 Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 set, and it’s almost as tricked out as the Goldfinger version it is based on. The set includes 1,290 pieces and features details like rotating license plates, a working ejector seat, tire scythes, and front wing machine guns. The only thing missing is a James Bond minifigure but, sadly, the set isn’t scaled properly to accommodate one.

If you want to be among the first to own the James Bond Aston Martin DB5 set, LEGO VIPs can purchase it right here for $149.99. Becoming a VIP is easy (and free) so there’s no need to wait around until August 1st when the set will be made available to the general public.

In addition to the features mentioned above, the LEGO Creator Expert 10262 James Bond Aston Martin DB5 also includes a detailed straight-6 engine, an interior with a concealable tracking computer and a door compartment containing a telephone. You can also raise the rear-window bullet shield, deploy the wheel-mounted tire slashers and pull back the stick shift to deploy the front-wing machine guns. Below you’ll find a video that details the new set along with an official feature list.

• Authentic replica of the world-famous 1964 Aston Martin DB5 sports car, featuring a classic design with drum lacquered silver front and rear bumpers, molded silver-colored wire wheel rim inserts, opening trunk, hood and doors, and a wealth of James Bond gadgetry, including a working ejection seat, rotating license plates, rear-window bullet shield, front-wing machine guns and wheel mounted tire slashers.

• This LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5 model also features opening doors and a detailed interior with a concealable tracking computer and door compartment with telephone.

• Lift the hood to check out the straight-6 engine detailing.

• Pull back the rear bumper to eject unwelcome passengers.

• Rotate the license plates, raise the rear-window bullet shield and deploy the wheel-mounted tyre scythes

• Pull back the stick shift to reveal the front-wing machine guns.

• Own this collectible replica of the Aston Martin DB5, as featured in the classic James Bond Goldfinger movie.

• New-for-August-2018 special elements include a drum-lacquered macaroni connector, 2×4 tile and 1m beam, plus a printed 1×2 tile with grille pattern.

• Measures over 3″ (10cm) high, 13″ (34cm) long and 4″ (12cm) wide.

On a related note, August 1st is the drop date for numerous high profile LEGO sets, including the LEGO Ideas Classic Voltron and several Harry Potter sets, so you might want to camp out at shop.lego.com at midnight EST July 31st – August 1st to reserve the best stuff.

