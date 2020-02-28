Liev Shreiber Joins Will Smith, Jon Bernthal in King Richard

When it comes to tennis royalty in America, people think of the Williams sisters, but Warner Bros. is bringing their father’s story to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Liev Schreiber is set to join Will Smith in King Richard to tell the story of the man who put the rackets in the superstars’ hands. This will be a real-life telling of Richard Williams’ life and how he guided them toward greatness. Reinaldo Marcus Green will be handling directing duties and the film is currently in production. The cast will also include Saniyya Syndey and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena. Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal are also tabbed to star in the picture.

Zach Baylin’s script shows the determination of a father looking for a better life for his daughters. He trained the two prodigies to play the sport himself and the film will showcase their humble beginnings in Compton, California. Williams would even help coach Venus and Serena to Grand Slam wins. They are two of the greatest players in the history of tennis and this is a story that has faded into the background over time.

Schreiber’s role in King Richard will be to bring tennis coach Paul Cohen into the story. He was a teacher who helped sharpen the skills of Pete Sampras and John McEnroe. The actor has been freed up by the conclusion of Ray Donovan and looking for the next challenge. He’s seen a lot of work moving between the worlds of film, television, and theater. That stint on Donovan earned him five Golden Globes and three Emmy nominations. Fans should also be on the lookout for him in Wes Anderson’s latest, The French Dispatch. He’s among heavy hitters like Bill Murray, Benicia del Toro, Timothy Chalet, and Saoirse Ronan.

Tim and Trevor white will be helping to produce the movie under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner. Smith will also have a producing role through his Westbrook Studios outfit. Most fans would readily note that the beloved actor always finds a way to stay busy. This one should tide him over of a wile after a brilliant turn in Bad Boys for Life with Martin Lawrence.